Man dropped off at Trinity Hospital with gunshot wound dies

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night, but details of the incident are currently unknown, police said.
The man had a gunshot wound to the left leg and was dropped off about 9:53 p.m. at Trinity Hospital in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.
No arrests were made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
