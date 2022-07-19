The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Crime News

Man dropped off at Trinity Hospital with gunshot wound dies

The 28-year-old was dropped off about 9:53 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg and pronounced dead at the hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Multiple ambulances lined up outside of Chicago’s Advocate Trinity Hospital.

AP file photo

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night, but details of the incident are currently unknown, police said.

The man had a gunshot wound to the left leg and was dropped off about 9:53 p.m. at Trinity Hospital in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

No arrests were made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

