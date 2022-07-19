Shorewood residents told to shelter because of smoke from fire at large farm supply store

Residents in southwest suburban Shorewood were told to shelter in place Tuesday morning because of heavy smoke from a fire at a large farm supply store.

Troy Fire Protection District officials said several agencies responded around 5 a.m. to the fire in the 25000 block of West Black Road in Shorewood.

Fire officials said they were monitoring the heavy smoke for toxic fumes and advised people within two miles of the store to shelter in place. The Environmental Protection Agency has been notified.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

