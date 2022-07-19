Shorewood residents told to shelter because of smoke from fire at large farm supply store
Troy Fire Protection District officials said several agencies responded around 5 a.m. to the fire in the 25000 block of West Black Road in Shorewood.
Residents in southwest suburban Shorewood were told to shelter in place Tuesday morning because of heavy smoke from a fire at a large farm supply store.
Troy Fire Protection District officials said several agencies responded around 5 a.m. to the fire in the 25000 block of West Black Road in Shorewood.
Fire officials said they were monitoring the heavy smoke for toxic fumes and advised people within two miles of the store to shelter in place. The Environmental Protection Agency has been notified.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Funeral held for Highland Park parade shooting victim Kevin McCarthy, who died after shielding toddler son
The Latest
The state’s Class of 2023 is still trying to establish itself, whether that’s from a national perspective or simply proving some doubters wrong locally.
When she has tried to share her feelings for him, the married woman has ‘chickened out’ in the past.
A man and a woman were found fatally shot inside a condominium complex in Streeterville.
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas would like the report to spark discussions about reforms to the county’s scavenger sales that occur every two years.