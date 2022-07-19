The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Environment News Politics

City violated residents’ civil rights by moving polluters to Black, Latino neighborhoods, HUD says

If Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration doesn’t agree to changing its planning and zoning processes, City Hall could lose hundreds of millions a year in federal housing money.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE City violated residents’ civil rights by moving polluters to Black, Latino neighborhoods, HUD says
General Iron, which operated for decades in Lincoln Park. Its move to a Southeast Side community of color has been the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

General Iron operated for decades in Lincoln Park. Its move to a Southeast Side community of color has been the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

Sun-Times file

The city of Chicago is violating the civil rights of its residents by relocating polluting businesses from white communities into Black and Latino areas that already are overwhelmed with environmental and health issues, federal officials have found after a nearly two-year investigation.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is demanding that Chicago change its unlawful planning, zoning and land-use policies so they don’t discriminate against communities of color, according to a letter to the city.

If Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration doesn’t agree to work on a plan to overhaul its processes and policies, City Hall could lose hundreds of millions a year in federal housing money. City officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The investigation was sparked by a complaint from community organizers who challenged the city’s role in the planned relocation of the General Iron metal-shredding business from mostly white Lincoln Park to a majority-Latino Southeast Side community surrounded by Black neighborhoods.

“These actions continued a broader policy of shifting polluting activities from white neighborhoods to Black and Hispanic neighborhoods despite the latter already experiencing a disproportionate burden of environmental harms,” the HUD letter to the city said.

In February, Lightfoot rejected a permit that would allow the Southeast Side metal operation to open.

But HUD investigators looked more broadly at city officials’ actions prior to that decision, including an agreement that City Hall signed with the business’s owner months after Lightfoot took office in 2019.

Related

General Iron operated in Lincoln Park for decades, shredding cars, large appliances and other types of scrap metal for recycling on 20 acres along the North Branch of the Chicago River.

For years, neighbors complained about the smell, noise and other nuisances there.

City emails show that, under Mayor Rahm Emanuel, city officials pushed for the business to move to make way for a new use, which was part of bigger plan for a multibillion-dollar private real estate development Lincoln Yards.

Related

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Georgia man traveled to Chicago and fatally shot wife at Streeterville condo, then killed himself as cops arrived: police reports
Renowned scholar and cardiac expert to lead University of Chicago Medicine
‘Fountain’ suffers lash of time
Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
Toxic smoke released from fire at Shorewood farm supply store, officials say
The Latest
merlin_107106448.jpg
Crime
Georgia man traveled to Chicago and fatally shot wife at Streeterville condo, then killed himself as cops arrived: police reports
Officers arrived at the building in the 200 block of East Ohio Street Monday afternoon after police in Georgia requested a well-being check on the suspected gunman, whose family had reported him missing.
By Tom Schuba
 
Taylor Bennett is hosting a free record release show for his wildly eclectic new album at Lincoln Hall.
Music
Taylor Bennett stays true to himself, ‘doing what I love’
His latest album “Coming Of Age” brings in a number of disparate styles that all mesh well in a highly spirited and moving release.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
The University of Chicago Medicine located at 5841 S. Maryland, in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Health
Renowned scholar and cardiac expert to lead University of Chicago Medicine
Mark Anderson will look to lead the medical and biological research, education, care delivery and community engagement for UChicago Medicine, the Division of the Biological Sciences and the Pritzker School of Medicine.
By Manny Ramos
 
Loredo Taft’s “Fountain of Time,” a concrete tableau, dedicated in 1922 in Washington Park.
Columnists
‘Fountain’ suffers lash of time
Loredo Taft sculpture sits decaying in silent obscurity.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a transgender support rally at Federal Building Plaza on April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Politics
Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
The governor’s office on Tuesday said Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID-19 testing regimen “after being notified of several close contacts testing positive.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 