The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Emmett Till’s house, Black historical sites to get landmarks funds

The house will receive a share of $3 million in grants being distributed to 33 sites and organizations nationwide that are important pieces of African American history.

By  Don Babwin | Associated Press
   
SHARE Emmett Till’s house, Black historical sites to get landmarks funds
AP22199557549308.jpg

In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St. Lawrence Avenue is pictured in the West Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago.

Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File

CHICAGO — Emmett Till left his mother’s house on Chicago’s South Side in 1955 to visit relatives in Mississippi, where the Black teenager was abducted and brutally slain for reportedly whistling at a white woman.

A cultural preservation organization announced Tuesday that the house will receive a share of $3 million in grants being distributed to 33 sites and organizations nationwide that are important pieces of African American history.

Some of the grant money from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund will go to rehabilitate buildings, such as a bank in Mississippi founded by a man described by Booker T. Washington as the “most influential business man in the United States,” the first Black masonic lodge in North Carolina, and a school in rural Oklahoma for the children of Black farm workers and laborers.

The money will also help restore the Virginia home where a tennis coach helped turn Black athletes such as Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson into champions, rehabilitate the Blue Bird Inn in Detroit that is considered the birthplace of bebop jazz, and protect and preserve African American cemeteries in Pennsylvania and a tiny island off the coast of South Carolina.

Brent Leggs, executive director of the organization that is in its fifth year of awarding the grants, said the effort is intended to fill “some gaps in the nation’s understanding of the civil rights movement.”

Till’s brutal slaying helped galvanize the civil rights movement. The Chicago home where Mamie Till Mobley and her son lived will receive funding for a project director to oversee restoration efforts, including renovating the second floor to what it looked like when the Tills lived there.

“This house is a sacred treasure from our perspective and our goal is to restore it and reinvent it as an international heritage pilgrimage destination,” said Naomi Davis, executive director of Blacks in Green, a local nonprofit group that bought the house in 2020. She said the plan is to time the 2025 opening with that of the Obama Presidential Library a few miles away.

Leggs said it is is particularly important to do something that shines a light on Mamie Till Mobley. After her 14-year-old son’s lynching, Till Mobley insisted that his body be displayed in an open casket as it looked when it was pulled from a river, to show the world what racism looked like.

It was a display that influenced thousands of mourners who filed by the casket and the millions more who saw the photographs in Jet Magazine — one of whom was Rosa Parks whose refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus to a white man about three months later remains one of the pivotal acts of defiance in American history.

“It was a catalytic moment in the civil rights movement and through this we lift and honor Black women in civil rights,” Leggs said.

And the news follows a recent revelation about the discovery of an unserved arrest warrant of the woman whose accusation put in motion the chain of events that led to the teen’s lynching.

The house and the story of the casket highlight the risks that the remnants of such history can vanish if not protected. As recently as 2019 when it was sold to a developer, the red brick Victorian house built more than a century earlier was falling into disrepair before it was granted landmark status by the city of Chicago. And the glass-topped casket that held Till’s remains was only donated to the Smithsonian Institution because it was discovered in 2009 rusting in a shed at a suburban Chicago cemetery where it was discarded after the teen’s body was exhumed years earlier.

That discovery of the casket, which only happened because of a scandal at the cemetery, underscores how easily significant pieces of history can simply vanish, said Annie Wright, whose late husband, Simeon, was sleeping with his cousin, Emmett, the night he was abducted.

“We got to remember what happened and if we don’t tell it, if people don’t see (the house) they’ll forget and we don’t want to forget tragedy in these United States,” said Wright, 76.

Next Up In News
Do stem cells grow better in space? High-flying experiment aims to find out
Toys R Us coming back in time for the holiday season
Start your engines: Lightfoot poised to give NASCAR green flag for three years of races through streets of Chicago
City violated residents’ civil rights by moving polluters to Black, Latino neighborhoods, HUD says
Georgia man traveled to Chicago and fatally shot wife at Streeterville condo, then killed himself as cops arrived: police reports
Renowned scholar and cardiac expert to lead University of Chicago Medicine
The Latest
Brenda Garcia, a librarian at Cooper Dual Language Academy in the Pilsen neighborhood, sees a need for more librarians at Chicago Public Schools. Garcia stands outside the school, Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago carecen de personal bibliotecario en tiempos de desinformación
Más de 400 escuelas no tienen bibliotecario, incluyendo aproximadamente el 82% de las escuelas primarias.
By Nader Issa
 
The International Space Station, where stem cells arrived on a supply ship on July 16. Scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles are trying to find new ways to produce huge batches of a type of stem cell that can generate nearly any other type of cell in the body and potentially be used to make treatments for many diseases.
Nation/World
Do stem cells grow better in space? High-flying experiment aims to find out
In an experiment at the International Space Station, scientists are trying to find ways to produce huge batches of stem cells that can generate nearly any other type of cell and potentially be used to make treatments for many diseases.
By Associated Press
 
The Highland Park Public Library
La Voz Chicago
Tras el tiroteo de Highland Park, algunos estafadores se enfocan en los residentes latinos
Algunas personas que llaman por teléfono a residentes hispanos de la zona de Highland Park se han presentado como abogados, o dicen que trabajan para el consulado mexicano, y han ofrecido ayuda —a cambio de una cuota— para conseguir visas U.
By Michael Loria
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a transgender support rally at Federal Building Plaza on April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
La Voz Chicago
Gobernador Pritzker da positivo por COVID-19 luego de viajar a Florida
Pritzker, de 57 años, tiene síntomas leves y está siendo tratado con el medicamento antiviral Paxlovid.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A Toys R Us store in Highland Park in 2018.
Business
Toys R Us coming back in time for the holiday season
Macy’s will open Toys R Us shops inside all of its stores in time for the holiday shopping season.
By Jordan Perkins
 