The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Art Entertainment and Culture News

Art Institute’s iconic bronze beasts — now ‘shinier’ — return home

After a month of restoration and cleaning in Forest Park, the Art Institute of Chicago’s iconic bonze cast lions were returned Tuesday to their perches along Michigan Avenue.

By  Zack Miller
   
SHARE Art Institute’s iconic bronze beasts — now ‘shinier’ — return home
Crew members of Conservation of Sculpture and Objects reinstall one of the Art Institute of Chicago’s famous lion sculptures on Tuesday morning outside the museum.

Crew members with Conservation of Sculpture and Objects reinstall one of the Art Institute of Chicago’s famous lion sculptures on Tuesday morning outside the museum after they underwent a deep cleaning for the first time in 21 years.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Art Institute of Chicago’s iconic bronze lions returned to their pedestals Tuesday after getting their first deep-clean in nearly 21 years.

After spending a month in Forest Park getting steamed and treated with wax, the pair were returned shortly after noon to their home outside the museum via flatbed truck and placed back on the perches they’ve occupied along Michigan Avenue almost uninterrupted for nearly 130 years.

But with the sculptures — which were first unveiled during the museum’s inaugural year —weighing between four and five thousand pounds, moving them is no small task.

“Moving something that huge — and the fact that they’re such a symbol of Chicago and of the museum — it feels like an enormous responsibility,” Rachel Sabino, the Art Institute’s director of objects and textile conservation, said.

Members of the public take pictures Tuesday morning as crews reinstalled the Art Institute of Chicago’s famous lion sculptures at the museum.

Members of the public take pictures Tuesday morning as crews reinstalled the Art Institute of Chicago’s famous lion sculptures at the museum.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Sabino was in charge of overseeing the cleaning, which she said will last them for many years when paired with additional, smaller wax treatments that will be made to the sculptures “as needed.”

Sabino said cleaning the lions was a rewarding; not only did she get to contribute to their preservation, but she also got to see how many people had their own “personal histories” with the big cats.

Among the onlookers Tuesday was a 72-year-old grandmother who said she remembered her parents taking her to the museum when she was a toddler — a trip she had recreated in the years since for her own children and their children.

Paula, who now lives in Wisconsin and declined to give her last name, said the lions “are always a highlight” of the trip.

Others were just happy to see the museum returned to normal.

The building looked “unnatural” and “naked” without the giant creatures guarding the steps, lifelong Chicagoan Howard von Nichols observed.

“When you see the Art Institute, and the lions are gone, something is just wrong,” he said.

A crew member from Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio takes pictures of time capsules placed on the base of one of the Art Institute of Chicago’s famous lion sculptures Tuesday.

A crew member from Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio takes pictures of time capsules placed on the base of one of the Art Institute of Chicago’s famous lion sculptures Tuesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Along with the lions, two time capsules they’ve been guarding were also returned. One is from a cleaning in 2001, but the other is “much older,” Sabino said.

The south lion had Indian head pennies — coins minted between 1859 and 1909 — tucked underneath it, which were also replaced when the lions were put back.

The bronze beasts were made for the 1893 Columbian Exposition by Edward Kemeys after being commissioned by Florence Lathrop, the sister-in-law of Marshall Field. In 1894, Lathrop asked that they be placed on the steps of the building in honor of her late husband, Henry Field.

The Art Institute of Chicago building following the reinstallation Tuesday of the museum’s famous lion sculptures.

The Art Institute of Chicago building following the reinstallation Tuesday of the museum’s famous lion sculptures.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Despite their status, not everyone in the city was aware of the spectacle, which shut down a lane of Michigan Avenue.

Bobby Pitts, a 33-year-old former suburban resident, said he happened upon the reinstallation while he was in the area filming a project.

Pitts said he thought they looked “shinier,” but quickly added that the “beautiful Chicago summer day” may also have contributed.

Next Up In Entertainment
Toys R Us coming back for the holidays
Taylor Bennett stays true to himself, ‘doing what I love’
‘Fountain’ suffers lash of time
Dear Abby: I should tell husband’s friend about my crush on him, right?
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 19, 2022
No charges for ‘Late Show’ crew arrested on Capitol Hill
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, reacting to the legislative tit for tat with Alds. Anthony Beale (9th) and Ray Lopez (15th) following Lightfoot’s decision to again delay a vote on his ordinance that would restore higher thresholds for speed-camera tickets, Wednesday afternoon, June 22, 2022.
Other Views
Debate over speeding tickets misses larger point about traffic safety
A narrow focus on speed cameras, fines and fees ignores the social and built environment factors that can encourage or discourage speeding in Black and Latino communities.
By Kate LoweStacey Sutton, and 1 more
 
Declan Walker, 11, with his PB largemouth bass.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Kings, catfish, smallmouth, largemouth, bluegill, lakers
The many options of summer fishing are highlighted in this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Rolling Meadows’ Cameron Christie (24) shoots against St. Patrick during the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
High School Basketball
The top 10 prospects in the state’s Class of 2023
The state’s Class of 2023 is still trying to establish itself, whether that’s from a national perspective or simply proving some doubters wrong locally.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Stock cars set up in downtown Chicago in advance of the announcement Tuesday that NASCAR will hold a race in the city each year for three years, starting in 2023.
Sports
Start your engines: Lightfoot gives NASCAR green flag for three years of races through streets of Chicago
The race would be run on a 2.2-mile course north of Roosevelt Road, along Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue, as far north as Jackson Boulevard.
By Fran Spielman
 
A vacant lot at West 24th Street and South State Street in the South Loop.
Education
CHA board approves leasing public housing land to CPS for new Near South Side high school
The plan is contingent on the school system receiving approval from the Board of Education for its $70 million share of the new high school.
By Nader Issa
 