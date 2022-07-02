90-year-old man critically hurt in North Lawndale shooting; police questioning person of interest
The man was found about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
A 90-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Saturday morning in North Lawndale.
The man was found about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Detectives were speaking to a person of interest.
Authorities have not released any additional information on the shooting.
The Latest
Jalen Vales, 27, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery of a peace officer.
The image posted to Facebook by state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz sparked criticism from religious leaders, including the archdiocese, which labeled it “bigoted imagery.”
Pet owners beware; the flea population in the Chicago area will be higher this summer, according to the Companion Animal Parasite Council.
The Cubs radio analyst, a Southwest Side son, spent a day reliving his past — and the emotions came flooding back.