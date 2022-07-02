90-year-old man critically hurt in North Lawndale shooting; police questioning person of interest

A 90-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Saturday morning in North Lawndale.

The man was found about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives were speaking to a person of interest.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the shooting.

