Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide

A Chicago police officer died of an apparent suicide Saturday morning, according to officials.

The department “experienced the heartbreaking loss of one of our police officers to an apparent suicide,” Chicago police said in a statement.

The officer’s name has not been released.

“The officer’s family is forever changed, and we ask that you please hold the officer’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, as they begin to process this tragedy,” the police department statement read.

Officials have not provided any additional information.

More than a dozen suicides have been reported in the CPD since 2018. A 2017 Justice Department report found CPD’s suicide rate was 60% higher than the nationwide average for officers.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers help around the clock for people in crisis at (800) 273-8255.