Wednesday, July 20, 2022
‘MJ,’ ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ ‘Tina Turner’ musicals among Broadway in Chicago 2023 season

“A Soldier’s Play” and “1776” round out the lineup.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Miles Frost as Michael Jackson with the Broadway company of “MJ” the musical.

Broadway in Chicago’s 2023 season lineup is a celebration of Tony Award-winning productions.

Among the hit shows heading to Chicago beginning in February 2023, are:

The Broadway cast of “1776.”

— “1776” (Feb.28 – March 12, 2023 at the CIBC Theatre), inspired by the historical figures and events surrounding the pivotal year in American history in a newly reimagined production by American Repertory Theater and Roundabout Theatre Company;

— “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” (March 14 – April 2, 2023 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre), which tells the story of the iconic singer through her songs and life events;

— “A Soldier’s Play,” (April 4–16, 2023 at the CIBC Theatre), based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Charles Fuller about a 1944 murder of a Black sergeant at an Army base in Louisiana.

The Broadway company of “Jagged Little Pill.”&nbsp;

— “Jagged Little Pill” (April 11 – 23, 2023 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre), the Alanis Morrisette jukebox musical about “a perfectly imperfect American family”;

— “MJ” (Aug. 1 – Sept. 2, 2023 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre), the Michael Jackson musicalabout the life of the late pop superstar.

Current season subscribers can renew their series at BroadwayInChicago.com. New subscriptions will go on sale to the public on Aug. 15. Individual ticket sales information will be released at future dates.

The 2020 Broadway revival company of “A Soldier’s Play.”

