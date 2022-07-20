The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Paul Duncan, former Notre Dame offensive lineman, dies at 35

After graduating from Notre Dame, Duncan briefly spent some time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan died on July 15 at age 35.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan, shown in a 2009 photo, died on July 15 at age 35.

Joe Raymond/AP file photo

The Notre Dame football program is mourning the death of former offensive lineman Paul Duncan, who died on July 15 when he went into cardiac arrest while on a run in his neighborhood, according to an Instagram message posted by his wife, Ellen Duncan. Paul Duncan was 35.

Ellen Duncan said her husband’s body will be “donated to people in need of organs and to medical research.”

Paul Duncan was an offensive lineman for the Fighting Irish from 2005-09. After graduating from Notre Dame, Duncan briefly spent some time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Duncan is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Notre Dame football’s Twitter accountreleased a statementafter his death:

“Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan.

“A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father.”

