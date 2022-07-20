The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Here comes baseball’s second half

Trade deadline intrigue, Mariners’ surge, Central races among top storylines

By  Jay Cohen | AP
   
Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs smiles during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Aaron Judge and the Yankees, Mookie Betts and the Dodgers, Jose Altuve and the Astros — they’re all just looking for more of the same. The Braves’ title defense is rolling along, and Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners are looking to crash the playoff party.

As baseball returns from the All-Star break — all packed up and ready to go after the American League’s 3-2 victory at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night — the postseason picture is quite crowded, thanks to the addition of a third wild card in each league.

The October equation can change in a hurry, too. Just ask Rodríguez and the Mariners, winners of 14 in a row. Or the contenders looking at the Aug. 2 trade deadline, with Reds ace Luis Castillo, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and, yes, Nationals slugger Juan Soto, all believed to be on the market to varying degrees.

Welcome back, indeed.

“We still got a long way to go,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “A lot of baseball to play.”

Roberts’ club is one of three teams with at least a nine-game lead in their respective divisions heading into the second half. Led by Betts and Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles is 10 games up on Manny Machado and the Padres in the National League West.

“Just a lot of good things happened in the first half for us,” Freeman said.

Altuve and Houston still have a nine-game lead in the AL West, even with the win streak for Seattle. The Astros and Mariners close out their season series with seven more games this month, beginning Friday night in Seattle.

“I thought the Mariners had a good team from the very beginning, and I told everybody that then at the time, they finished extremely strong last year, and you know, you have to beat them,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They are not going to beat themselves.”

The AL East has been the best division in baseball — every team is .500 or better, even the 46-46 Orioles — but that hasn’t affected New York very much at all. The Yankees begin the second half with a gaudy 64-28 record and a whopping 13-game lead over Tampa Bay.

While Giancarlo Stanton has delivered his usual power and Clay Holmes has been one of the game’s most dominant relievers, it’s Judge leading the way for the Bronx Bombers. He is batting .284 with 33 homers and 70 RBI, joining Shohei Ohtani among the frontrunners for AL MVP.

“I think he continues to get better and better as a leader, which has always been, I think, a positive trait of his,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But I would just say he’s a more complete, refined, veteran player that is also in the prime of his career.”

Judge and the Yankees are trying to chase down the franchise’s first championship since 2009 and No. 28 overall. But there are all sorts of potential roadblocks — both nearby and further away.

The crosstown Mets are on top of the NL East, looking to hold off the Braves and take the franchise’s first division title since 2015. Each of baseball’s Central divisions had a mediocre first half, but Milwaukee and St. Louis have an array of stars, and Carlos Correa could power Minnesota back into the playoffs after it finished last in the AL Central in 2021.

Even the White Sox, who underperformed early on, showed some positive signs while taking three of four at the division-leading Twins in the run-up to the break.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while. We’re going to turn the corner,” White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech said. “Things are going to start going our way.”

The return of switch-hitting catcher Yasmani Grandal could provide a lift for the White Sox, who are looking for their third consecutive playoff appearance. The injured list might have a more dramatic effect on the pennant races than the trade deadline.

Mets ace Jacob

deGrom is coming back after he was sidelined by a stress reaction in his right scapula. Second baseman Ozzie Albies could rejoin Atlanta’s loaded lineup next month after he broke his left foot on June 14. Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper, San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. also could return in time to help their teams down the stretch.

DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, hasn’t pitched all year. He could team with Max Scherzer to give New York a dominant 1-2 punch at the top of its rotation.

“We all want Jake back,” Mets left-hander David Peterson said. “We all want him healthy, that’s the most important thing. We want him to be productive and we want him to be Jake, the Jake that we love.”

