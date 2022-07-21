The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 21, 2022
True crime hits ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime,’ with crew member killed at Brooklyn filming location

Filming for the day hadn’t begun when Johnny Pizarro, whose job was to keep the street clear of cars, was shot in the head and neck as he sat in his car.

By  Associated Press
   
“Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime” stars (from left) Chris Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers and Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars (from left) Chris Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers and Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell. Filming hadn’t started for the day when a crew member was shot to death in Brooklyn.

Zach Dilgard/NBC

BROOKLYN — A New York man working at a filming location for the NBC-TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed before filming was scheduled to start for the day.

Johnny Pizarro, 31, of Queens, was sitting in his car when someone came up and shot him in the head and neck at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on a residential street in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn.

Pizarro was there to make sure no one parked in areas where the TV crew’s members needed to park.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to Woodland Hospital Center.

The police have given no information on suspects or a possible motive.

No filming was going on at the time of the shooting, according to NBC.

The series, which stars Christopher Meloni, is a spinoff of the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” a spinoff itself of the original “Law & Order.: Often featuring storylines inspired by actual New York crimes, it’s in production for its third season, to air starting this fall.

Advocates for homeless pressure Council members Ervin, Waguespack to support ballot question to fund housing
Man found fatally shot in South Shore alley
New lawsuit aims to halt Chicago’s use of ShotSpotter
As monkeypox cases near 200 in Chicago, Pritzker pushes feds for more vaccines to slow the spread
Amazon rolls out new electric delivery vans
Man killed in Chatham double shooting
Aaron LaVigne stars as Jesus (center) in the North American Tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”&nbsp;
Theater
Despite rock-solid score and splendid ensemble, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ succumbs to less-than-super lead vocals
At 50, “Jesus Christ Superstar” isn’t as edgy as it was in 1972. Jesus as a rockstar isn’t shocking any more, although the score’s rockstar appeal seems eternal.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Advocates protest Monday outside the office of Ald. Jason Ervin (28).
Chicago
Advocates for homeless pressure Council members Ervin, Waguespack to support ballot question to fund housing
Advocates with the Bring Chicago Home Coalition protested outside the offices of City Council members Jason Ervin (28) and Scott Waguespack (32) this week to push for their support to add a question on the November ballot asking voters to create a dedicated revenue stream to house people experiencing homelessness.
By Michael Loria
 
A man was fatally shot July 19, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in South Shore alley
The man, 34, was found with gunshot wounds in an alley about 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AppleTV.jpg
Sports Media
Chicago baseball fans need to take two bites of Apple on Friday night
Never mind the company’s incorrect use of the term “doubleheader.” It chose the Cubs’ AND White Sox’ games for its “Friday Night Baseball” package, and those broadcasts haven’t sat well with viewers.
By Jeff Agrest
 
ShotSpotter equipment at Stony Island Avenue and East 63rd Street in Chicago.
News
New lawsuit aims to halt Chicago’s use of ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter came under increased scrutiny after a police officer fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo. In August 2021, the city’s Office of the Inspector General found it can change the way officers interact with areas they patrol.
By Jon Seidel
 