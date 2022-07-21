True crime hits ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime,’ with crew member killed at Brooklyn filming location

BROOKLYN — A New York man working at a filming location for the NBC-TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed before filming was scheduled to start for the day.

Johnny Pizarro, 31, of Queens, was sitting in his car when someone came up and shot him in the head and neck at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on a residential street in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn.

Pizarro was there to make sure no one parked in areas where the TV crew’s members needed to park.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to Woodland Hospital Center.

The police have given no information on suspects or a possible motive.

No filming was going on at the time of the shooting, according to NBC.

The series, which stars Christopher Meloni, is a spinoff of the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” a spinoff itself of the original “Law & Order.: Often featuring storylines inspired by actual New York crimes, it’s in production for its third season, to air starting this fall.