The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Photography News

Picture Chicago: Must-see images from the last week in news

The Art Institute’s famous lions return to their pedestals good as new. The city says hello to NASCAR. And more from the Sun-Times’ photographers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: Must-see images from the last week in news
Kids from Girls Inc. try on Chicago Fire Department gear on Thursday during “Firefighter for A Day” festivities at the Quinn Fire Academy.

Brian Rich / Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who won her fight to keep a lower ticket threshold for ticketing drivers caught by speed cameras, at Wednesday’s Chicago City Council meeting.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace outside Soldier Field on Tuesday. He drove a stock car around the city to mark Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s announcement that the city will host three years of NASCAR races along the lakefront, the first set for July 2, 2023. The 2.2-mile showcase represents the first street course race in NASCAR’s 75-year history.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Walter Primous III, who organizes block parties and community gatherings in an effort to make his block a safe space, stands outside his home in North Lawndale on Wednesday. Primous’ home is plastered with funeral programs of neighbors, many of them who were killed. He’s been collecting the programs for at least 15 years.

Pat Nabong /S un-Times

Crew members of Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio reinstall one of the Art Institute of Chicago’s lions on Tuesday. The iconic sculptures were removed for their first serious cleaning in 21 years.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

A crew member from Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio looks at a time capsule placed on the base where one of the Art Institute of Chicago’s famous lion sculptures was being reinstalled Tuesday after being removed for a cleaning.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Mitski performs on Day 2 of the Pitchfork Music Festival last weekend at Union Park.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Officials investigate after a gunman opened fire during a family reunion July 16 at a South Holland park was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Tire marks at South Clinton and West Monroe streets in the West Loop on Monday stand as evidence of what had happened the night before, when, as a crowd gathered, cars spun around the intersection.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Dominique Sabbs, from the Marquette Park Running Crew, warms up on the track Tuesday at Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Festival-goers dance at Oakwood Beach during the Silver Room Block Party July 17 on the South Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

The Roots perform on Day 3 of the Pitchfork Music Festival last weekend at Union Park.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

A couple lays down on a poncho after rain fell on Day 3 of the Pitchfork Music Festival last weekend at Union Park.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

