The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire hope to maintain form after back-to-back wins

The Fire recovered from a potentially season-ending loss to Columbus and pulled to within four points of a playoff spot.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Fire hope to maintain form after back-to-back wins
071622_GagaSlonina_save.jpg

Gabriel Slonina and the Fire are four points out of a playoff spot.

Courtesy of the Fire

The Fire have gotten themselves back into playoff contention.

Now they have to stay there.

Entering Saturday’s game at the Vancouver Whitecaps, the Fire are four points out of an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Despite squandering a 2-0 halftime lead in a 3-2 loss to Columbus to start their three-game homestand, the Fire (6-10-5, 23 points) recovered to beat Toronto and Seattle to effectively keep their postseason hopes alive.

While coach Ezra Hendrickson was proud of how his players responded from the potentially devastating Crew game, he knows they have to emulate the Toronto and Seattle performances more regularly to reach their goals.

“Once we get over that [playoff] line, which I think we will, we just have to maintain this type of performance,” Hendrickson said. “Stick within the game plan and we’ll be fine, we’ll be successful. And they believe in that. They believe when we talk to them and when we tell them, and they believe in what it is that we’re doing. So, when that happens and you get that consistency, good things will happen.”

Consistency has been hard for the Fire to achieve during a season that’s feeling like a roller-coaster.

They began the year with eight points through four games and looked like one of the most improved teams in the league. Then they went on a 10-game winless streak that wiped out the promising start, finding creative yet familiar ways to drop points.

The loss to Columbus looked like the finishing blow, as the Fire capitulated in the second half after dominating the first 45 minutes on their home field. But to their credit, the Fire rebounded for a pair of wins and showed a resiliency they hadn’t displayed earlier this year, apparently making the right choice when they hit a fork in the road with their season on the brink of disaster.

“It can go two ways: you can put your arms down and say we’ve had a tough season. Things haven’t gone our way, we gave a game away,” defender Jonathan Bornstein said. “Or you can go the opposite and say, look, we played 45 minutes of great soccer and 45 minutes of bad soccer [against Columbus]. We need to have some more consistency and then the group will be a lot better. So I think as a group, we came out thinking the positive way.”

Wearing a wrap on his left wrist after getting accidentally stepped on by teammate Federico Navarro during Saturday’s win, goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina had a similar view.

“I think it’s just that we are fighters. We didn’t want our season to be over,” Slonina said. “So I think that losing 3-2 versus Columbus at home, that hurt a lot. It meant a lot and I think we added it as fuel to our fire. We didn’t sit back and let it hurt us. We used it as an advantage so I think that’s how we bounced back.”

The Fire hope that bounce continues the rest of the season.

Next Up In Sports
Home-ruin derby for Cubs and White Sox
Never fully appreciated with Blackhawks, Dylan Strome excited for ‘new opportunity’ with Capitals
Give. Me. A. Break. with this week’s baseball quiz
Ranking the 10 most important Bears of 2022
White Sox starter Lucas Giolito has an outing to forget
Candace Parker ties for fourth on WNBA’s career rebounding list in win over Wings
The Latest
Tony La Russa
White Sox
Home-ruin derby for Cubs and White Sox
Bet on it: Local teams have been horrible at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field
By Rob Miech
 
Dylan Strome’s four-year Chicago tenure officially ended July 14 when he signed with the Washington Capitals.
Blackhawks
Never fully appreciated with Blackhawks, Dylan Strome excited for ‘new opportunity’ with Capitals
Despite receiving a one-year contract worth $3.5 million from Washington, the great Strome mystery — ‘Why do NHL teams not value him as much as they should?’ — nonetheless remains.
By Ben Pope
 
Patrick Wisdom
Sports
Give. Me. A. Break. with this week’s baseball quiz
Anyone who can do basic math knows we’re already past ‘first half’ of season, but here’s some before-the-break questions
By Bill Chuck
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Every time my husband is confronted about his cheating, he denies it
Text messages prove he’s been unfaithful to his wife of 23 years.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Monarch butterflies. If you’re seeing fewer of them, you’re hardly alone. Weather has caused their numbers t dwindle around Chicago this year. But habitat loss and other factors have led their numbers to plummet long-term, and scientists agree the species faces an uncertain future.
Environment
Monarchs, a rarer sight around Chicago, now ‘endangered’
“I would have normally raised 100 by this point, and right now I have about 10,” says Joe LeCroy, who transformed his Lombard yard into a wildlife haven of native plants.
By Katie Drews
 