The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Sports Cubs MLB

Give. Me. A. Break. with this week’s baseball quiz

Anyone who can do basic math knows we’re already past ‘first half’ of season, but here’s some before-the-break questions

By  Bill Chuck
   
SHARE Give. Me. A. Break. with this week’s baseball quiz
Patrick Wisdom

Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Dodger Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Los Angeles

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

OK, gang, there are three things that make me a little crazy (or crazier than usual): 1. The excessive use of exclamation points. If I really wanted to be funny, I would have put an exclamation point at the end of that sentence, but how could you then take me seriously? (I’m fine with question marks). 2. The phrase, ‘‘He was just a triple shy of the cycle.’’ You know how likely it is to get a single, double or home run and how unlikely it is to get a triple, right? 3. Referring to the part of the season before the All-Star Game as ‘‘the first half of the season.’’

I write about stats. And while I’m no math genius, I do know that heading into the All-Star Game, the Cubs were 35-57, which equals 92 games, the first 56.7% of the season. And I do know that heading into the All-Star Game, the White Sox were 46-46, which also equals 92 games, and I do know 56.7% of a season is more than half.

So when you hear your favorite sportscaster or announcer talk about the period before the All-Star break as ‘‘the first half,’’ tell them to ‘‘give me a break,” then make them give you a Kit-Kat bar.

Today’s questions pertain to the period of time before the All-Star Game. Enjoy your Kit-Kat bars.

1. BTB (Before the Break), which Chicago team hit better with runners in scoring position?

a. Cubs

b. White Sox

c. The same

2. BTB, which Chicago team had more extra-base hits?

a. Cubs

b. White Sox

c. The same

3. BTB, which Chicago pitching staff walked more batters?

a. Cubs

b. White Sox

c. The same

4. BTB, which Chicago pitching staff allowed more first-inning runs?

a. Cubs

b. White Sox

c. The same

5. BTB, Andrew Vaughn and Patrick Wisdom led their respective teams in RBI with the bases loaded. Who had more?

a. Andrew Vaughn

b. Patrick Wisdom

c. The same

6. Who has hit the most pre-All-Star break homers for Chicago in 2021 and 2022 combined?

a. Jose Abreu

b. Willson Contreras

c. Patrick Wisdom

d. Andrew Vaughn

7. Which pitcher has recorded the most pre-All-Star break strikeouts for Chicago in 2021 and 2022 combined?

a. Kyle Hendricks

b. Lucas Giolito

c. Dylan Cease

d. Lance Lynn

Here’s your background:

The White Sox don’t walk enough. At the break, they were tied with the Pirates for 25th in the majors in walks. Then again, the Cubs maybe walk too much. At the break, they were second in the majors in walks, just one behind the Dodgers. This matters because while the Cubs had a .244 batting average and the Sox had a .257 batting average, the Cubs had a better on-base percentage (.319 to .311).

8. So BTB, which White Sox player didn’t draw a walk in the most number of games?

a. Tim Anderson

b. Jose Abreu

c. Leury Garcia

d. Luis Robert

9. So BTB, which Cubs player drew a walk in the most number of games?

a. Patrick Wisdom

b. Willson Contreras

c. Ian Happ

d. Rafael Ortega

ANSWERS

1. The Sox hit .270, good for third in the majors and tops in the AL. The Cubs hit .220, 29th in the majors and only better than the Pirates. When he’s healthy, Eloy Jimenez rakes with RISP, hitting .471 (8-for-17).

2. The Cubs had 262 extra-base hits, good for 14th in the majors, and the Sox had 246, 21st in the majors. The Sox’ Jose Abreu and the Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom led Chicago with 35 each.

3. The Cubs walked 313 batters, the sixth-most of any team, and the Sox walked 332, the fifth-most in baseball. Dylan must Cease walking batters. He led Chicago with 48.

4. The Cubs allowed 50 runs in the first inning, 13th in the majors, but the Sox allowed 59, tied with the Royals for the fourth-most in the majors. Michael Kopech permitted 12 runs (nine earned) and Kyle Hendricks 11 runs (all earned).

5. In 13 such plate appearances, Patrick Wisdom went 3-for-11 with 10 RBI. In seven plate appearances, Andrew Vaughn went 5-for-7 with 10 RBI. While the answer is ‘‘the same,’’ Vaughn is the guy you want up at the plate in those situations.

6. Andrew Vaughn totaled 20, and Willson Contreras and Jose Abreu each had 26. The wise choice would have been Patrick Wisdom, who slammed 29.

7. Lance Lynn whiffed 140 batters. Kyle Hendricks struck out 146. Lucas Giolito fanned 227. But the guy who should have been a 2022 All-Star shoo-in, Dylan Cease, had 267 strikeouts.

8. Tim Anderson drew no walks in 54 games, Jose Abreu in 55 games, Leury Garcia in 57 games and Luis Robert in 62 games. The Chicago leader, however, was Nico Hoerner, who drew no walks in 64 games.

9. Rafael Ortega drew a walk in 25 games, Willson Contreras in 31, Patrick Wisdom in 34 and Ian Happ in 37 to lead Chicago.

Bob Ryan and I will speak at the Hall of Fame on Aug. 3. I hope to see you there. Enjoy the last 43.3% of the season eating your Kit-Kat bars.

Follow me on Twitter: @BillyBall.

Next Up In Sports
Ranking the 10 most important Bears of 2022
White Sox starter Lucas Giolito has an outing to forget
Candace Parker ties for fourth on WNBA’s career rebounding list in win over Wings
Cubs open second half with 15-2 win against Phillies
White Sox GM Rick Hahn says trade discussions heating up
Cubs’ Brad Wieck undergoes Tommy John surgery
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Every time my husband is confronted about his cheating, he denies it
Text messages prove he’s been unfaithful to his wife of 23 years.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Monarch butterflies. If you’re seeing fewer of them, you’re hardly alone. Weather has caused their numbers t dwindle around Chicago this year. But habitat loss and other factors have led their numbers to plummet long-term, and scientists agree the species faces an uncertain future.
Environment
Monarchs, a rarer sight around Chicago, now ‘endangered’
“I would have normally raised 100 by this point, and right now I have about 10,” says Joe LeCroy, who transformed his Lombard yard into a wildlife haven of native plants.
By Katie Drews
 
This Planned Parenthood clinic in downstate Fairview Heights, Ill., has seen out-of-state demand for abortions rise in the month since the Supreme Court reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationally. Waits there have risen from three to four days previously to now as long as three weeks, said Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, from Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. It’s one of two clinics that perform abortions in that part of the state.
Abortion
Illinois abortion providers see demand, wait times rise a month after Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade
That’s as surrounding states restrict abortion rights “So we have waves of people then trying to find out: Where can I go?” says Melissa Grant of Carafem, whose Skokie clinic has seen in-person visits rise by 130% over 2021.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Even more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer cars were on the road, as in this scene last August on the Eisenhower Expressway.
The Watchdogs
Car insurers’ pandemic windfalls prompt a response in Springfield, with consumer-minded reforms planned
State Sen. Jacqueline Collins, D-Chicago, wants Illinois to regulate car insurance rates and require other consumer protections. The state insurance department wants more information for the public.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after his team’s 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in October.
Bears
Ranking the 10 most important Bears of 2022
The slog is starting. After rookies report to Halas Hall on Saturday and veterans on Tuesday, the Bears will begin training camp for a season that seems destined to leave them near the bottom of the standings and the top of the draft order.
By Patrick Finley
 