Saturday, July 23, 2022
Small tornado confirmed in Naperville after severe overnight storms rake Chicago area

The National Weather Service was still assessing the extent of the damage caused by the widespread storms.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Storm clouds sweep the Chicago skyline in June 2021. Severe storms raked the area from Friday night into Saturday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A small tornado was confirmed in Naperville early Saturday as severe thunderstorms swept the Chicago metro area, forecasters said.

Rainfall and strong winds, with gusts reaching 58 mph at O’Hare Airport, caused some damage, mainly to trees, said Todd Kluber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A tornado touched down overnight, south Naperville near 95th Street and Route 59. Snapped trees and minor roof damage had been confirmed by Saturday morning, but the aftermath was still being assessed, Kluber said. There were reports of more damage in the far south part of the city, near 103rd Street and east of Route 59.

Another tornado also might have appeared near Joliet, but meteorologists had not confirmed it yet.

No injuries were reported from the storms that spanned the region.

Severe storms were still rolling through the far western suburbs by mid-morning.

Additional scattered storms were forecast for Chicago for the rest of the day, with chances waning through another scorching afternoon — a high of 91 that could feel more like 97, according to the weather service.

