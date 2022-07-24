Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to relax at home. It’s also a great day to entertain at home, which means you invite family or friends over for good food and drink. Many of you will be interested in redecorating or tweaking your digs to make them look better. Something to show off?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is definitely a feel-good day because you’re in a positive frame of mind. Not only will you enjoy talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors, you will also have a greater appreciation of your daily surroundings. In other words, life feels good! You’re happy to be alive!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Business and commerce are favored. Give serious thought to your money-making ideas because they might be worthwhile. If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. However, caution about going overboard or being too extravagant.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You feel happy and positive, which is why you will enjoy the company of others. It’s important that you do something you really enjoy. (You will definitely put pleasure before work.) Consider shopping for wardrobe items but caution against extravagance. (Keep your receipts.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a feel-good day, which is why you are quietly at peace in your world. With both the sun and Mercury in your sign, you will be happy to talk to others and share your ideas. Nevertheless, some of you will choose to cocoon and enjoy some downtime by yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with friends and members of groups are warm and friendly. In fact, it’s an excellent day to interact with classes, clubs and organizations, especially regarding creative projects or dealing with artistic people. Travel plans still appeal!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ll enjoy excellent relations with people in authority — parents, bosses, VIPs, teachers and the police because they will be favorably inclined toward you, which means you can ask them for approval or permission. (Timing is everything.) Meanwhile, someone might want your advice about making something look better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have a strong urge to travel for pleasure and “get away from all this.” In fact, if you can do so, by all means, act on this desire. Romance with someone different or from another culture might flourish. Enjoy doing something that varies from your usual routine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day for money and finances! In fact, gifts and goodies might come your way. (Keep your pockets open.) It’s a particularly good time to settle disputes about inheritances and shared property because you will be favored. Ka-ching!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with partners and close friends are excellent. Because you’re so smooth and diplomatic, this is a good day to repair broken fences or mend rifts with others. One reason for this is you find it easy to express your affection and make your feelings clear to others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’ll be happy working at whatever task you choose because you feel a sense of reward from whatever you’re doing. You might enjoy helping someone else. One temptation is that you will go overboard eating fattening or sweet foods. (Caution.) A work-related romance is possible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your involvement with children will be upbeat and carefree. Meanwhile, all kinds of social activities are favored because you’re enjoying expressing your creative energy. This is great day for a vacation or any kind of social outing because your primary objective is to have a good time and enjoy yourself! Yay me!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jennifer Lopez (1969) shares your birthday. You are a practical dreamer. You are friendly, sympathetic and comfortable with people from all walks of life. You value security; yet, you’re courageous about pursuing new avenues. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be ready to act on new opportunities. Be courageous. Open any door!