Monday, July 25, 2022
1 killed, 3 wounded in separate shootings around same time in Lawndale, Burnside

In one attack, two men, 30 and 27, were outside about 11:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 21, 2022 on the West Side.

A man was killed and three others were wounded in separate shootings around the same time Thursday night in Lawndale and Burnside.

Two men, 30 and 27, were outside about 11:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Kejuan Jones, 30, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The younger man was shot in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital, officials said. He was listed in fair condition.

Eleven murders have been recorded in North Lawndale so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community recorded 31 homicides in the same period last year.

Around the same time, two women were wounded by gunfire about 17 miles away in Burnside.

The women were traveling in a car in the 9200 block of South Greenwood Avenue when they were shot, police said.

One woman, 18, was struck in the leg, police said. A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the face.

Both women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition, officials said.

No one from either attack was in custody.

