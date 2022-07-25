The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Lawndale

Alshaud J. Scarbough was shot in the head and leg in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road Sunday evening.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died Sunday night after he was shot while sitting in a car in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Alshaud J. Scarbough, 24, was shot in the head and the leg in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road about 6:05 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died about an hour later, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were reported.

