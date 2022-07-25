Man shot to death while sitting in car in Lawndale

A man died Sunday night after he was shot while sitting in a car in North Lawndale on the West Side.
Alshaud J. Scarbough, 24, was shot in the head and the leg in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road about 6:05 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died about an hour later, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
The violence included a fatal shooting in Logan Square and a mass shooting on the West Side.
Socially active widow, 66, knows something is missing but can’t figure out what.
Along with partner GQ, the Q Brothers will debut tracks from their 2020 album “Buggin’ ” at Kidzapalooza, and show off their improv and freestyle rap skills with the audience’s help.
It was the second attack on a Red Line train in three days.
They were standing in the front room when someone outside fired at them from a car, Chicago police said.