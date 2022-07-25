Man shot to death while sitting in car in Lawndale

A man died Sunday night after he was shot while sitting in a car in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Alshaud J. Scarbough, 24, was shot in the head and the leg in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road about 6:05 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died about an hour later, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were reported.

