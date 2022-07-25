The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Sports Media Sports Bears

NFL moves into streaming wars with new service

NFL+ will be able to be accessed through the NFL app and website.

By  Joe Reedy | Associated Press
   
SHARE NFL moves into streaming wars with new service
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the new NFL+ streaming service gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the new NFL+ streaming service gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform.

The league announced that “NFL+” launched on Monday. Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May, while Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for “Sports Illustrated” last week that it would be starting this season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.

“We think this is a major step forward. It will evolve, build and get better as more and more content becomes available on this platform. The work that we’ve done either with other offerings or research has helped us sort of frame this in a way that we think would be very attractive and engage our fans.”

The launch of “NFL+” comes as 15 games on Thursday night will be carried exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday games currently will expire at the end of this season. Amazon, Apple and Google have emerged as the frontrunners to take over the rights that DirecTV has held since 1994.

“NFL+” will allow fans to view out-of-market preseason games on all devices; local and national regular-season and postseason games on mobile devices; team and national radio feeds, NFL Network shows on-demand along with the NFL Films archive. It could also include content produced by teams. It will be able to be accessed through the NFL app and website.

It is an upgrade of the “Game Pass” service that has been available to fans in the United States since 2015. The league began offering a package in which fans could watch replays of games online — appropriately called “Game Rewind” — in 2009. It started to gain favor among fans and analysts in 2012 when it added coaches film, including two angles where all 22 players on the field could be viewed.

The league has also offered out-of-market preseason games either through a separate package or “Game Pass” in previous seasons.

The key to the package is the live regular-season and playoff games. The league regained the mobile rights after its contracts with mobile carriers expired at the end of last season.

“NFL+” will be available for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. A premium package — which includes full and condensed game replays as well as the coaches film — is $9.99/month or $79.99/year. The “Game Pass” package was previously available for $100/year. “NFL+” will be included for fans who purchase season tickets for their teams.

“We’ve had our toe in the water with ‘Game Pass,’ but this is our next step forward,” said Hans Schroeder, the executive vice president of NFL Media. “We think this will be attractive for fans and sort of bring down the price point for fans on a monthly basis. There is an eye on future content down the road. We’re excited to see where this can go this year and beyond.”

Goodell said recently the league is hoping to make a decision about “Sunday Ticket” and possibly selling an equity stake in NFL Media properties by the end of the year.

Next Up In Sports
Pete Rose will be part of Phillies alumni ceremony
A Chinook big enough to bust 30 pounds earns Fish of the Week honors
Eloy Jimenez says discomfort in hamstring ‘is going to be there for a while’
Dylan Cease extends scoreless streak as White Sox hammer Guardians
All-Stars Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber see parallels in their careers
Drew Smyly deals against Phillies as Cubs record first three-game sweep of season
The Latest
Pete Rose will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7.
MLB
Pete Rose will be part of Phillies alumni ceremony
Baseball’s career hits leader will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7.
By Associated Press
 
Michael Trombino with his big Chinook topping 30 pounds, caught out of Waukegan Harbor.
Outdoors
A Chinook big enough to bust 30 pounds earns Fish of the Week honors
Michael Trombino caught a king topping 30 pounds on July 18 fishing out of Waukegan Harbor to earn Fish of the Week honors.
By Dale Bowman
 
Ambulance.JPG
Crime
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Lawndale
Alshaud J. Scarbough was shot in the head and leg in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road Sunday evening.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I have plenty of money and friends but feel empty inside
Socially active widow, 66, knows something is missing but can’t figure out what.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago’s Q Brothers — Jax (from left), JQ, Pos and GQ — are back for two performances at Kidzapalooza this year. They’ve been entertaining kids of all ages at the stage since its inception in 2005.
Music
Q Brothers, Collaboraction, School of Rock add local flair to Kidzapalooza stage
Along with partner GQ, the Q Brothers will debut tracks from their 2020 album “Buggin’ ” at Kidzapalooza, and show off their improv and freestyle rap skills with the audience’s help.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 