Monday, July 25, 2022
2-year-old boy critically injured after being struck by car in West Rogers Park

About 8:35 p.m., the boy was near Touhy and Ridge avenues when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 2-year-old boy was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night in West Rogers Park.

The boy was taken in serious-to-critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, fire officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

