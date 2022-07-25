2-year-old boy critically injured after being struck by car in West Rogers Park
About 8:35 p.m., the boy was near Touhy and Ridge avenues when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A 2-year-old boy was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night in West Rogers Park.
About 8:35 p.m., the boy was near Touhy and Ridge avenues when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The boy was taken in serious-to-critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, fire officials said.
No other details were immediately available.
Debate over CTA safety reignites after Red Line rider pulls knife on seven robbers, killing 15-year-old boy who police say had a gun
Tears and vow to fight on for a national assault weapons ban mark Highland Park’s first City Council meeting since massacre
CPS sees another $45M hit to budget after agreeing to pay state back $87.5M over 8 years due to funding mistake
The Latest
Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers said members will vote Tuesday on an offer that could put about 300 members back on the job after a seven-week walkout.
The Cubs’ two-game set against the Pirates is their last series at Wrigley Field before the trade deadline.
The Department of Buildings cited and shut down the restaurant, at 5255 N. Clark St., after violations were discovered during an inspection July 18.
Tears and vow to fight on for a national assault weapons ban mark Highland Park’s first City Council meeting since massacre
“I will not stop trying. We will not stop trying,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said of the fight for a federal ban of assault rifles and high capacity magazines.
It is essential that fathers be part of their children’s academic life, and not only to give input on curriculum.