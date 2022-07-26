July 27 menu planner: Steaks adds some sizzle to a dinner salad

Sizzling steak-and-potato salad

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 7 to 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 beef sirloin tip center steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 cup reduced-fat salad dressing or vinaigrette (such as non-creamy Caesar dressing, balsamic or red wine vinaigrette), divided

2 large baking potatoes, cut lengthwise into eighths

2 medium zucchini or yellow summer squash, cut lengthwise in half

Coarse salt to taste

6 cups chopped romaine lettuce

Place steaks and 1/4 cup dressing into resealable plastic bag; close bag securely and turn steaks to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours. Remove steaks and discard marinade. Place steaks on grill over medium ash-covered coals; arrange potatoes and squash around steaks. Grill, covered, 11 to 13 minutes (or 13 to 15 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.) Grill potatoes 13 to 15 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) and squash 7 to 10 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until vegetables are tender and lightly browned, turning occasionally and brushing with 2 tablespoons dressing.

Let steak rest 5 minutes. Carve into thin slices; season with salt. Cut potatoes and squash into 1-inch pieces. Combine lettuce and vegetables in large bowl. Combine lettuce mixture with remaining dressing; toss evenly to coat. Divide lettuce mixture evenly among four plates. Top with steak slices.

Per serving: 278 calories, 27 grams protein, 5 grams fat (15% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, 31 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 783 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Fresh fruit with orange-ginger syrup

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: less than 5 minutes; chilling time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 large cantaloupe, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 pints fresh strawberries, halved

1 pint fresh blueberries

1 medium pineapple, cored and cut into 1-inch cubes

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger

2 teaspoons orange zest (yellow part only)

1/4 teaspoon lemon juice

In a large bowl, combine all fruit. Combine sugar, water, ginger, zest and juice in a small saucepan over low heat until sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Remove and discard ginger. Cool syrup; chill 1 hour. Serve syrup with fruit.

Per serving: 165 calories, 2 grams protein, no fat (no calories from fat), no saturated fat, 42 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 16 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Farfalle with pesto, goat cheese and tomatoes

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: for pasta

INGREDIENTS

1 (14.25-ounce) package farfalle or other pasta

1/2 cup prepared pesto (jar or refrigerated)

4 to 5 ounces goat cheese, cut into small pieces

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserving 1/2 cup pasta water, drain and return pasta to pot. Add the pesto, half the goat cheese and reserved water; toss to coat. Fold in the tomatoes and sprinkle with remaining goat cheese before serving.

Per serving: 336 calories, 16 grams protein, 14 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 4.8 grams saturated fat, 38 grams carbohydrate, 19 milligrams cholesterol, 220 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Turkey enchiladas with avocado corn salad

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat an 8-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Microwave 8 flour tortillas as package directs until softened. Divide 2 cups shredded cooked (leftover) turkey and 3/4 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese among tortillas. Roll and place in dish, seam side down. Pour 1 (10-ounce) can enchilada sauce over all; top with 1/4 cup more cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes; remove from oven and let stand 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine 1 diced Hass avocado, 1 pint halved grape tomatoes, 2 (11-ounce) cans rinsed corn, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and coarse salt and pepper to taste; toss to mix. Serve vegetable mix with enchiladas.

Bean and veggie wraps

Heat 4 (6- to 8-inch) whole-grain flour tortillas as directed. Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet on medium. Cook 3 cups fresh sliced mushrooms and 1/4 cup minced onion 5 minutes or until onion is softened and mushrooms have released their liquid. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans; heat through. Stir in 4 cups spinach leaves; remove from heat. Divide mixture among tortillas. Sprinkle with some shredded 50% light cheddar cheese. Fold one end of each tortilla up about 1 inch over filling; fold right and left sides over middle, overlapping. Fold remaining end down.

Tomato-and-avocado egg salad

In a medium bowl, mix together 6 sliced hard-boiled eggs (reserve center slice of each egg), 2 diced Hass avocados, 1 cup chopped tomato, 1/3 cup minced red onion and 1/4 cup chopped flatleaf parsley; toss gently to mix. In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce. Add dressing to egg mixture; stir gently just until ingredients are coated. Refrigerate 1 hour to blend flavors. Serve on spinach leaves, garnished with reserved center egg slices.