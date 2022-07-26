Not all Republicans are complicit with the actions of Donald Trump

The inaccurate portrait of the Republican Party as being complicit with the actions of the Trump administration is a false narrative. The Republican Party as a whole may still have a hold out population of Trump supporters but the party as a whole wants rid of him.

The information being brought forward daily and efforts of the House committee on January 6th have brought a reckoning to the doorstep of not just Republicans but the whole country.

Seeing how close we were to having one person attempt to steal America’s choice and replace it with a false claim that he won has shaken everyone. With each party having their own strategy on how to move forward and never let this happen again, organizations are growing at an exceedingly rapid rate from a grassroots level all the way to Washington. Citizens are joining an effort to stop the divisions that those on both extremes want.

Country First, for example, believes key democracy reforms are needed to incentivize healthy dialogue, good leadership and ultimately the results Americans deserve. The group has given those who feel “politically homeless” a place to connect with others and plan real action to stop those who wish to steal our democracy.

Organizations such as Country First and Braver Angels allow Americans to meet other like-minded, rational, good-willed Americans who want to ensure a lasting democracy for our future and our children’s future.

Ryan Wiener, St. Charles

A radical idea on avoiding speeding tickets

I was amused watching the Chicago City Council debate whether drivers should be ticketed for being six or 11 miles over the speed limit.

It is irrelevant who is getting the tickets because, as far as I am aware, speed cameras do not discriminate against race, sex or ethnicity. Here is a radical idea: if one does not want to get a speeding ticket, don’t speed.

Reid Mackin, Rogers Park

If fascism takes over the country

As they say, politics sure makes strange bedfellows.

Why was Roe v. Wade overturned? Because Donald Trump, who had been pro-choice most of his life, was told he had no chance to win the GOP nomination unless he appealed to the 60% of Republicans who were against abortion in all or most cases.

Presto! Trump does an about-face and in 2016 called for women who get abortions to be punished. Pulled back on that stand but got a lot of publicity out of it.

Why do we still have assault weapons in the hands of private citizens? Because the Republican coalition can’t afford to offend the Second Amendment extremists in their party.

So the anti-abortion and the pro-gun groups (among others) get cozier and cozier. These groups tend to say, “Insurrection? Coup? Dictator? No way. Not our hero Donald Trump.” I wonder if they care if fascism takes over our country.

Kevin Coughlin, Evanston

