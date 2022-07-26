The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Chicago

Person found dead on L tracks in South Loop

He was found in the 1600 block of South State Street on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines Tuesday morning, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was found dead on CTA L tracks in the South Loop Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

The person was found in the 1600 block of South State Street on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines around 5:40 a.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead on the tracks but it was unclear how he died, police said. His name has not been released.

An autopsy was scheduled.

