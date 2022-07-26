3 hurt in shooting outside Beach Park business

Three people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a business in suburban Beach Park.

A group began arguing in the parking lot of a business about 1:15 p.m. in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue when someone involved opened fire and fled the scene, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

The victims also fled in their vehicle and were found pulled to the side of the road near Wadsworth Road and Gabriel Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

One man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and another in serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman was also taken to an area hospital where her condition was stabilized.

