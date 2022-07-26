The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
News Metro/State Crime

3 hurt in shooting outside Beach Park business

A group began arguing in the parking lot of a business in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue when someone involved opened fire and fled the scene, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 hurt in shooting outside Beach Park business
Three people were hurt in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Beach Park.

Three people were hurt in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Beach Park.

File photo

Three people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a business in suburban Beach Park.

A group began arguing in the parking lot of a business about 1:15 p.m. in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue when someone involved opened fire and fled the scene, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

The victims also fled in their vehicle and were found pulled to the side of the road near Wadsworth Road and Gabriel Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

One man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and another in serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman was also taken to an area hospital where her condition was stabilized.

Next Up In News
Girl, 15, killed in Chicago Lawn shooting; police questioning person of interest
Illinois Democrats display united front — at least on hopes Chicago will host 2024 convention
Two CPS teachers who protested General Iron face firing for encouraging students to do the same
Suburban businessman gets probation for bribing state Sen. Martin Sandoval
Quinn for mayor? Says he’ll decide by end of summer, sounds like he’s already in
Activists want Pritzker to shut down youth detention centers in Illinois
The Latest
Debra Baum, of Moms Demand Action, gives a hug to Brittany Wroblewski, 31, of Highland Park, after Wroblewski discussed her experience with her 2-year-old son during a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Tuesday evening during a gun violence prevention meeting at Makom Solel Lakeside in Highland Park.
Columnists
Converting ‘pain into purpose’ in wake of massacre, gun violence activists meet in Highland Park
Britanny Wroblewski, near the epicenter of the massacre said, after the first shots were fired, “I will never forget the suspicious, hazy hush that swept over the crowd for those first couple of pops.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Chicago Lawn.
News
Girl, 15, killed in Chicago Lawn shooting; police questioning person of interest
A person of interest was brought into area headquarters for questioning.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Flanked by other elected officials and representatives from the Democratic National Committee, Mayor Lori Lightfoot urges the DNC to choose Chicago for its 2024 convention.
Elections
Illinois Democrats display united front — at least on hopes Chicago will host 2024 convention
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s visit to Chicago comes as U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly faces opposition as chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, with advisers to Gov. J.B Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch recruiting state Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, D-Cicero, to replace her.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Liam Hendriks isn’t fond of pitching in altitude.
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks faces special challenges pitching in Colorado’s thin air
Closer takes medication to combat effects of high altitude.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Teacher Chuck Stark speaks at a protest near Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home at the end of a hunger strike he participated in last year. CPS proposes firing him for activities related to General Iron protests.
News
Two CPS teachers who protested General Iron face firing for encouraging students to do the same
The Chicago Teachers Union says the teachers, including a hunger striker, are being retaliated against for embarrassing Mayor Lightfoot. The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday.
By Brett Chase
 