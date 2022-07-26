The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Man found fatally shot in Austin

Officers found the man, in his 30s, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot July 26, 2022 in Austin.

Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally shot Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 9:25 p.m., officers found the man, in his 30s, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Aces win second annual Commissioner’s Cup Championship, stifling Sky’s offense in the first quarter
The Sky went 0-for-8 from deep in the first quarter. (Their most attempts without connecting in any quarter before Tuesday was seven.) They finished shooting 20% from three-point range and gave up 18 points off 13 turnovers.
By Annie Costabile
 
Michael Kopech pitched 5 1⁄3 scoreless innings Tuesday.
White Sox hold to beat Rockies
White Sox turn four double plays, climb above .500 mark
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Debra Baum, of Moms Demand Action, gives a hug to Brittany Wroblewski, 31, of Highland Park, after Wroblewski discussed her experience with her 2-year-old son during a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Tuesday evening during a gun violence prevention meeting at Makom Solel Lakeside in Highland Park.
Converting ‘pain into purpose’ in wake of massacre, gun violence activists meet in Highland Park
Brittany Wroblewski, near the epicenter of the massacre said, after the first shots were fired, “I will never forget the suspicious, hazy hush that swept over the crowd for those first couple of pops.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Three people were hurt in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Beach Park.
3 hurt in shooting outside Beach Park business
A group began arguing in the parking lot of a business in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue when someone involved opened fire and fled the scene, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Chicago Lawn.
Girl, 15, killed in Chicago Lawn shooting; police questioning person of interest
A person of interest was brought into area headquarters for questioning.
By Sun-Times Wire
 