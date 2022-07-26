Man found fatally shot in Austin

A man was found fatally shot Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.
About 9:25 p.m., officers found the man, in his 30s, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
