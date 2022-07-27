The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Google taking over Thompson Center from the state

The search engine giant, with 2,000 employees in Chicago, will occupy the entire building.

By  David Roeder
   
The James R. Thompson Center in the Loop is seen in this photo, Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, minutes before Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Prime Group Chairman Michal Reschke’s development group won the request for proposals to redesign the Thompson Center. They plan to preserve most of the Thompson Center’s original design and turn it into a mixed-use property. The state will own about 30% of it.

The James R. Thompson Center

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Gov. J.B. Pritzker revealed Wednesday a reboot of plans to save the Thompson Center, announcing that Google will take over the state’s former office hub downtown.

The search engine giant, with 2,000 employees in Chicago, will occupy the entire building. The state, in a deal involving developer Michael Reschke, will sell it to Google for $105 million. Reschke outlined terms of the deal at a news conference.

In turn, the state will pay $75 million for part of the 115 S. LaSalle St. building, formerly the BMO Harris Bank building. Reschke, CEO of the firm Prime Group, will manage a renovation of the Thompson Center for Google.

“The state will own 50% more space on LaSalle Street at 50% less cost,” Reschke said.

Pritzker said the deal will save state taxpayers, certify Chicago’s appeal to the technology center and revitalize a section of downtown. The new agreement replaces plans announced in December for Reschke to buy most of the Thompson Center, with the state retaining some space there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

