Wednesday, July 27, 2022
CPS urged to save jobs of teachers who face firing after environmental protests

The teachers union claims George Washington High School teachers Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark are being retaliated against by Mayor Lightfoot for trying to influence students to oppose the relocation of General Iron to their neighborhood.

By  Brett Chase
   
CPS_072822_2.jpg

George Washington High School teachers Chuck Stark and Lauren Bianchi stand outside the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop during a Chicago Board of Education meeting.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Southeast Side community members and teachers from across the city urged the Chicago Board of Education on Wednesday to reject a recommendation to fire two high school educators who encouraged students to protest a car-shredding operation relocating to their neighborhood.

George Washington High School teachers Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark were vocal opponents of General Iron relocating to a little more than a half-mile from the school where they taught. Students from the school took part in a number of demonstrations, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration ultimately denyed a permit for the business to operate in February.

Over the past several years, General Iron opponents, including Bianchi and Stark, called on the mayor to halt the relocation of the business from white Lincoln Park to a Latino neighborhood. Stark took part in a hunger strike and Bianchi was arrested at one protest. Last week, federal officials who investigated the matter over the past two years accused the city of practicing racially discriminatory zoning and land-use policies.

Chicago Public Schools recommended firing the two for alleged “repeated instances of poor judgment and bias in their instructional roles and in their faculty adviser roles.” The board is expected to decide on the matter in a closed-door session Wednesday.

Chicago Teachers Union officials say Bianchi and Stark are targeted by Lightfoot for embarrassing her.

“Let me be clear — this is retaliation,” Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates said at a rally in support of the two teachers Wednesday. “This is retaliation because we have two educators who stood in lockstep with their students, their families and their communities to challenge the racism.”

A Lightfoot spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several representatives of the Southeast Side school and the community spoke during the board meeting in favor of retaining the two teachers. Both have taught at the Chicago Public Schools high school for four years.

Donald Davis, a veteran teacher at George Washington, told the board that Bianchi and Stark are “star teachers” at the Southeast Side school and said he believes they are “being unfairly targeted.”

Marcelina Pedraza, a community member and parent, told the board that Stark and Bianchi are “amazing teachers and our community is lucky to have them.”

One former student credited the teachers with helping her attend Northwestern University as a freshman this fall on a full-ride scholarship.

“They’ve been some of the best teachers I ever had,” said Trinity Colon, who recently graduated from George Washington and has participated in protests against the metal shredder.“If the board truly cares about Black and Brown youth, they will not fire teachers who have done nothing more than love and protect.”

CPS_072822_20.jpg

Former George Washington High School student Trinity Colon urged the Chicago Board of Education to save the jobs of two teachers targeted for environmental protests.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Both Bianchi and Stark pleaded outside the district headquarters before the meeting downtown that the board take their side.

“I’m urging the board today to stand on the right side of history by voting to reinstate myself and my colleague today,” Bianchi said.

“I trust that the Board of Education will do what they know in their heart of hearts to be right,” Stark said. “I dearly hope to meet my new students and also to see some of my old students on Aug. 22 of this year” when the CPS school year starts.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

