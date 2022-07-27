Man found shot to death near alley in Roseland

A man was found fatally shot in Roseland Wednesday afternoon on the Far South Side.
The man was discovered near an alley in the 11200 block of South Eggleston around 3:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
He suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
