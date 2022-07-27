The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man found shot to death near alley in Roseland

The man was discovered near an alley in the 11200 block of South Eggleston, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found shot to death near alley in Roseland
A Chicago police officer marks shell casings after a man was shot to death in the 900 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside in 2014.

Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally shot in Roseland Wednesday afternoon on the Far South Side.

The man was discovered near an alley in the 11200 block of South Eggleston around 3:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
CPS board rejects move to fire teachers for encouraging students’ environmental activism
Indiana man pleads guilty to buying gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French
Suspect in Highland Park massacre faces 110 new charges in grand jury indictment
Rescue our beloved and endangered monarch butterflies
Man dies after Monday shooting in Humboldt Park
Over 300 monkeypox cases reported in Chicago
The Latest
AP22208048054352.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Aces understand a WNBA title likely will go through the reigning champion Sky
Does Las Vegas have the depth to compete with James Wade’s team in a series?
By Annie Costabile
 
CPS_072822_2.jpg
Environment
CPS board rejects move to fire teachers for encouraging students’ environmental activism
Two George Washington High School teachers who led protests against General Iron’s move to the Southeast Side will get warnings from the district instead.
By Brett Chase
 
PT_FunHome_pre_3_Alisons_by_casket_credit_Amy_Nelson.jpg
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago July 28-Aug. 3
Lollapalooza, ‘Fun Home’ and the Newberry Book Fair are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
A police officer leaves flowers at the memorial erected to honor Officer Ella French. A vigil was held at the memorial Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Crime
Indiana man pleads guilty to buying gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French
In a plea deal, Jemel Danzy confessed to purchasing the pistol at the request of Eric Moore, brother of alleged gunman Emonte Moore.
By Andy Grimm
 
A monarch butterfly at the Sanctuary of El Rosario, Ocampo municipality, Michoacan state, Mexico in 2020.
Editorials
Rescue our beloved and endangered monarch butterflies
Pesticides, the loss of food sources and the loss of habitat are a triple threat for monarchs, the state insect of Illinois.
By CST Editorial Board
 