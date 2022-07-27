Man found shot to death near alley in Roseland

A man was found fatally shot in Roseland Wednesday afternoon on the Far South Side.
Roosevelt D. Harris, 29, was discovered near an alley in the 11200 block of South Eggleston around 3:40 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
He suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
