The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Sports Media Sports Bears

Olin Kreutz talks about incident at CHGO, won’t return to NBC Sports Chicago

The Score, where Kreutz also has worked as an analyst, has yet to determine whether he’ll return. Kreutz had become a media star with his critical analysis of the Bears.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Olin Kreutz talks about incident at CHGO, won’t return to NBC Sports Chicago
kreutz.jpg

NBC Sports Chicago

Olin Kreutz spoke in depth for the first time about the incident with a colleague in May atsports-media startupCHGO that has now cost him two jobs.

Kreutz will not return to NBC Sports Chicago’s Bears postgame show after being fired by CHGO. The former Bears center grabbed the neck of Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark. Kreutz reached out to Hoge privately but had yet to address the situation publicly.

“I told them obviously I was sorry about the way the situation escalated,” Kreutz told the Sun-Times. “There were some people in their building – obviously, I don’t blame them – that weren’t comfortable with me being there anymore. I have my side of the story of what I thought happened. You could tell by what I put on Twitter what I thought happened there; it just inflamed the situation.”

After CHGO revealed the incident and announced his firing on Twitter, Kreutz responded with a tweet that quoted former boxer Mike Tyson: “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.”

“They thought I took what they were saying out of context,” Kreutz said of the remark. “I like to separate being on air and being off air as two very different things. Banter on air and banter off air is different for me.

“I like to remember the fact that when we walked out – and I don’t want to speak for Adam, he has to speak for himself – but we shook hands. Adam actually wanted to continue the podcast. And I said no, I thought my time was done there. I thought that that was enough for me already.

“I know they came out and said they fired me, but I had already decided that my time was up at CHGO just because of some things that I thought were unprofessional in the way they ran their business. That was my decision. And like I told my kids, man, you do something like that, you pay the penalty. You take the punishment, and then you try to become a better person and try to learn from every situation.”

Kreutz had become a media star with his critical analysis of the Bears. He was the go-to guy on NBCSCH’s “Football Aftershow,” providing informed, measured commentary of an organization that has had much to criticize on and off the field in recent years.

“From what [NBCSCH] told me, there are workers in there who are uneasy about me coming in,” Kreutz said. “I said, well, if people don’t feel good about me being there, I obviously don’t want to be there. From my point of view, how could that change? I know this work was fun, but it’s not like I need to be doing analyst work.

“And my question, of course, was, if they’re afraid of me, then you should ask them what they plan on saying to me. Obviously, you don’t ever get an answer for that. I’m with [Alex Brown, Lance Briggs and David Kaplan], and most of the time there’s one or two or three people in there. But they got a job to do as they run a building, and they have to answer to people.

“I made a mistake. I did something that I told my kids that you don’t want to do. And I have to take my punishment. So I’m good with it.”

The Score, where Kreutz also has worked as an analyst, has yet to determine whether he’ll return.

Hoge didn’t require treatment and didn’t file a police report after the incident, which occurred in CHGO’s West Loop office. The company launched March 4.

CHGO posted a statement on Twitter that said, “[A]n incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee. Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we are shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is okay. The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance, and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

“I’ve been advised by people smarter than me not to really talk about the situation that happened,” Kreutz said. “I know what came out from CHGO’s side. I guess ‘unfortunate situation’ is the best way you can talk about it. I’d love to tell my whole side of the story, but obviously people have advised me not to talk too much about it.”

Next Up In Sports
Teven Jenkins misses practice, but Bears don’t seem to have a spot for him anyway
Upgrades welcome for White Sox bullpen
Luke Getsy: the most important man at Halas Hall
Bears give top pick Kyler Gordon a chance to be ‘QB of the defense’
Ty Pence commits to Illinois State
Mistakes on bases, bullpen failure in ninth cost White Sox, who fall back to .500
The Latest
A photo of Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins at practice.
Bears
Teven Jenkins misses practice, but Bears don’t seem to have a spot for him anyway
Whether it’s his injury history or their scouting, every indication from the Bears is that they aren’t sold on a player that former GM Ryan Pace traded up to draft in the second round.
By Jason Lieser
 
Sampa the Great performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022.
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 1 reviews: Sampa the Great sets high-energy tone in early set
Highlights in the Grant Park festival’s opening day include Metallica, Tove Lo, Lil Baby, Lorna Shore, Still Woozy, Sam Fender.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Matt Moore
 
A patient undergoes kidney dialysis at a clinic in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2018.
Other Views
Hospitals must be more transparent about health care costs
The federal government directed hospitals in 2019 to publish clear, consumer-friendly charge lists for 300 of their most common services by the beginning of last year. Six months later, just 6% of hospitals nationwide had complied,
By Sally C. Pipes
 
The Lollapalooza music festival is back in Grant Park.
City Hall
Drug use at Lollapalooza: mixed messages from City Hall
Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady defended signs her department posted at Lolla, urging attendees to test their drugs and have Narcan, used to treat overdoses. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “compelled as the mother of a 14-year-old to say, ‘Don’t even experiment.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022.
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2022: Day 1 photo gallery
On an opening day featuring Metallica, Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Baby, here’s a look at the performances and the fans at Grant Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 