Friday, July 29, 2022
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hosts a news conference and offers to put a dome on Soldier Field, at a potential cost of $2.2 billion, in an attempt to keep the Bears in Chicago, Monday, July 25.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot hosts a news conference and offers to put a dome on Soldier Field, at a potential cost of $2.2 billion, in an attempt to keep the Bears in Chicago, Monday, July 25.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: This week’s can’t miss photos

Music strikes a chord with Chicago as visits from Chris Stapleton and Roger Waters, along with the start of Lollapalooza, fill the air.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chris Stapleton performs during his All-American Roadshow at Wrigley Field, Saturday, July 23.

Chris Stapleton performs during his All-American Roadshow at Wrigley Field, Saturday, July 23.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame performs at the United Center, Tuesday, July 26.

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame performs at the United Center, Tuesday, July 26.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

James Hetfield performs with headliner Metallica during the first day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Thursday, July 28, 2022.

James Hetfield performs with headliner Metallica during the first day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Former Illinois governor Pat Quinn proposes the prohibition of attaching a corporate name to Soldier Field, which was named as a war memorial. Quinn holds a book with pictures of soldiers as he speaks during a press conference outside the City Clerk’s office at City Hall in the Loop on Tuesday, July 26.

Former Illinois governor Pat Quinn proposes the prohibition of attaching a corporate name to Soldier Field, which was named as a war memorial. Quinn holds a book with pictures of soldiers as he speaks during a press conference outside the City Clerk's office at City Hall in the Loop on Tuesday, July 26.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mike Shoreman, left, an athlete with disabilities who experienced mobility, speech, vision, taste, and hearing issues due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, departed on a paddle board from Union Pier, Mich. around 6 a.m. on July 26 and paddled across Lake Michigan to arrive in Chicago, Ill. on July 27 around 8:30 a.m.

Mike Shoreman, left, an athlete with disabilities who experienced mobility, speech, vision, taste, and hearing issues due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, departed on a paddle board from Union Pier, Mich. around 6 a.m. on July 26 and paddled across Lake Michigan to arrive in Chicago, Ill. on July 27 around 8:30 a.m.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Bahá’í House of Worship in Wilmette at sunset on Monday, July 25.

Bahá'í House of Worship in Wilmette at sunset on Monday, July 25.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cloudy sky above the Chicago Skyline as a boat heads into Lake Michigan, Sunday, July 24.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A parade goer wearing a butterfly costume laughs while marching in the 19th annual Disability Pride Parade in the Loop, Saturday, July 22. This year’s parade, which is making its first in-person comeback since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is themed “back and stronger than ever.”

A parade goer wearing a butterfly costume laughs while marching in the 19th annual Disability Pride Parade in the Loop, Saturday, July 22. This year's parade, which is making its first in-person comeback since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is themed "back and stronger than ever."

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kids slide down “The Picasso” sculpture at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Saturday, July 22.

Kids slide down "The Picasso" sculpture at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Saturday, July 22.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Veronica Alvarez, the mother of Anthony Alvarez, places a flier on a planter outside the Cook County Office Building demanding justice for her son, during an emergency protest, Friday, July 22. The Chicago Police Board ruled against the COPA recommendation that police officer Evan Solano be fired for killing Anthony Alvarez last year in a foot chase.

Veronica Alvarez, the mother of Anthony Alvarez, places a flier on a planter outside the Cook County Office Building demanding justice for her son, during an emergency protest, Friday, July 22. The Chicago Police Board ruled against the COPA recommendation that police officer Evan Solano be fired for killing Anthony Alvarez last year in a foot chase.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A youth rally to ask Gov. J.B. Pritzker to put an end to funding towards Illinois Youth Centers in Illinois outside of the Thompson Center during a protest, Tuesday, July 26.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Debra Baum, of Moms Demand Action, gives a hug to Brittany Wroblewski, 31, of Highland Park, after Wroblewski discussed her experience with her 2-year-old son during a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, during a gun violence prevention meeting at Makom Solel Lakeside in Highland Park, Tuesday, July 26. The meeting took place less than a month after seven people were killed and more than three dozen others were injured in the mass shooting.

Debra Baum, of Moms Demand Action, gives a hug to Brittany Wroblewski, 31, of Highland Park, after Wroblewski discussed her experience with her 2-year-old son during a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, during a gun violence prevention meeting at Makom Solel Lakeside in Highland Park, Tuesday, July 26. The meeting took place less than a month after seven people were killed and more than three dozen others were injured in the mass shooting.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Jesse White Tumblers perform after a news conference on the Near West Side in which local elected officials, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, advocated for the Democratic National Committee to choose Chicago for its 2024 convention, Tuesday, July 26.

The Jesse White Tumblers perform after a news conference on the Near West Side in which local elected officials, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, advocated for the Democratic National Committee to choose Chicago for its 2024 convention, Tuesday, July 26.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Miyanda Rainey (left) hugs a supporter during a vigil for her 22-year-old twin sister, Dyanla Rainey, outside their home in the 700 block of South 6th Avenue in Maywood, Monday, July 25. Dyanla Rainey, who played basketball at Robert Morris University and was known as “DeDe,” was shot to death Sunday in the driveway of her home.

Miyanda Rainey (left) hugs a supporter during a vigil for her 22-year-old twin sister, Dyanla Rainey, outside their home in the 700 block of South 6th Avenue in Maywood, Monday, July 25. Dyanla Rainey, who played basketball at Robert Morris University and was known as "DeDe," was shot to death Sunday in the driveway of her home.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cecilia Mannion lays out shirts with photos of past individuals in which she has helped families grieve and move on at her home on the South Side, Wednesday, July 20.

Cecilia Mannion lays out shirts with photos of past individuals in which she has helped families grieve and move on at her home on the South Side, Wednesday, July 20.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Festival goers cheer as Lorna Shore performs at the BMI Stage during the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, July 28.

Festival goers cheer as Lorna Shore performs at the BMI Stage during the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, July 28.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

An interior look at the James R. Thompson Center in the Loop on Wednesday, July 27, when it was announced it had been sold to Google for $105 million.

An interior look at the James R. Thompson Center in the Loop on Wednesday, July 27, when it was announced it had been sold to Google for $105 million.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Protesters gather at Lollapalooza to demand Mayor Lori Lightfoot direct investments to the community, advocate for the Peacebook Ordinance and announce their intent to file a federal lawsuit challenging the Youth Curfew Ordinance.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Thousands flock to Grant Park on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, July 28.

Thousands flock to Grant Park on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, July 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Lil Baby performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, July 28.

Lil Baby performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, July 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer as Lil Baby performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, July 28.

Fans cheer as Lil Baby performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, July 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

