Picture Chicago: This week’s can’t miss photos

Jenkins is trying to claw into a starting job, but the recent setback is another obstacle to that goal.
Cam Christie has been the rare teenaged college prospect who doesn’t advertise every step while navigating the recruiting process.
He did skin grafts for Kim Phuc Phan Thi, a 9-year-old South Vietnamese girl, who was seen in a Pulitzer Prize-winning photo running down a road, screaming in pain.
Wicker Park bar loses appeal of 6-month shutdown order issued after patron opened fire from across street shortly after leaving
An administrative law judge agreed that the owner of the Point could not have “reasonably anticipated” the actions of the patron — but he still backed the city.
Frida Kahlo, a monarch butterfly and flowers brighten a Maywood alley in artist Yekseny Guerrero’s first public mural
The decor of the cafe that used to be at 612 Lake St. featured pictures of the Mexican artist and her artist-husband Diego Rivera. Guerrero took her cues from that.