Brother charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of 15-year-old girl

A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his 15-year-old sister earlier this week in Chicago Lawn.

Lawrence Daniels, 20, was arrested shortly after Shaniya Daniels was found shot in the head in the bedroom of the family’s third-floor apartment in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

The girl’s other brother told police he was in the bathroom when he heard a shot and saw Daniels running out of the bedroom with a gun in his hand, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they found the girl’s father on the floor of the bedroom bandaging his daughter’s wound, the report said.

Lawrence Daniels was expected in court later Friday.

