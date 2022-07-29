The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Brother Rice basketball coach Bobby Frasor steps down

Bobby Frasor won two regional titles in two of his first three seasons and compiled an overall record of 143-56 in seven seasons.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
Bobby Frasor coaches Brother Rice against Marist.

Sun-Times file photo

Bobby Frasor was brought back to Brother Rice seven years ago to pump new life into a proud, tradition-rich basketball program.

He did just that.

Frasor won two regional titles in two of his first three seasons and compiled an overall record of 143-56 in seven seasons. The Crusaders won a pair of Catholic League championships under Frasor.

Now, Brother Rice will be looking to find Frasor’s replacement just two weeks before the school year starts. Frasor has officially stepped down as head coach.

“I obviously loved my time at Brother Rice and had an unbelievable seven years at the school and with the kids I had there,” Frasor said. “It was a fun, fun ride. But ultimately I have to do what’s best for myself and future family. Other opportunities presented themselves and I just had to make the change at this time.”

Frasor, who was a star at Brother Rice as a player from 2001-2005 and a McDonald’s All-American, was hired in 2015. The Crusaders were coming off a two-year period where they went just 26-32 under coach Rick Harrigan.

Frasor had a team coming back that looked to be a potential preseason top 10 team this winter. This past season Brother Rice finished 24-7 and returned the bulk of its team, including star point guard Ahmad Henderson.

Bobby Frasor at Brother Rice:
2015-16: 19-11
2016-17: 25-6
2017-18: 19-11
2018-19: 22-9
2019-20: 21-11
2020-21: 13-1
2021-22: 24-7
Total: 143-57

