Horoscope for Sunday, July 3, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 4:45 until 7:45 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You want to get things done. You want to be efficient, practical and productive. This attitude alone could help you resolve loose ends that have been a challenge this week. With your ruler fiery Mars in your sign, you’re all systems go!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Make today a day of rest because you need it. Take time to replenish and restore yourself with recreational activities and a fun escape of any kind, preferably a mini-vacation. Social diversions and playful activities with kids will delight.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have been busy socializing because your ruler Mercury and Venus are in your sign making you charming, diplomatic and eager to talk to others. Today you want to escape the busyness around you and cocoon at home. Find ways to kick back and relax.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

With the sun still in your sign, you continue to make a fabulous impression on others. Today in particular, you’re eager to talk to someone at a “gut level” of communication. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s easy to identify with your possessions, which is why you will like to be surrounded by the things that you own and enjoy. (Obviously, you might not want to lend something to someone.) Nevertheless, relations with younger, creative people are positive. Your desire to travel is still strong.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel more emotional than usual because the moon is in your sign. However, this will tend to improve your good luck. You can use the advantage you have talking to bosses, parents and VIPs because they will be ready to listen to you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re happy to keep a low profile. You prefer to work alone or behind the scenes if possible. Note: You might not pull this off because the sun at the top of your chart is casting you in a flattering spotlight, which will attract others to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re doing your best at work or with whatever task that you set for yourself. (Give yourself a pat on the back. Too often, we think of our faults instead of our accomplishments.) A warm conversation with a female acquaintance could be meaningful. It might make you change your goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something to do with your professional or business life might be tested. Certain secrets about yourself might be revealed. Be careful not to blur the lines of authority because you feel friendly with a boss. This is a tricky situation. Friendly is good; chummy, not so much.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do something to “get away from all this” if you can because you need to escape. You need a change of scenery so you can emotionally kickstart yourself. Keep in mind that this month you need more sleep than usual.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re in a lovely position right now because you want to work hard, and get better organized. This means you have the motivation. But in addition to this, the placement of Mars and Jupiter in your chart will give you the positive energy and follow-through that you need to do the job. Yay!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. That’s just the way it is. This is no biggie. It simply means you have to be cooperative, accommodating and ready to listen. You can do this.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tom Cruise (1962) shares your birthday. You are a perfectionist who sets high standards for yourself. You are versatile, charismatic and intelligent. You are private, even shy about your personal life. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to wrap things up and let go of what is no longer relevant in your world.

