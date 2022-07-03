Man shot to death walking in Chicago Lawn

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon while walking in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The man, believed to be between 25 to 35 years old, was walking about 12:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a dark colored vehicle approached and someone inside got out and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He was later pronounced dead, officials said.

No one was in custody.

The man is at least the ninth person killed in shootings since Friday evening.