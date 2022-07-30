The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Underwhelming Fire drop key points in 0-0 tie with Atlanta United

The Fire were unable to win four straight games for the first time since 2017.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
220730_GagaSlonina.jpg

Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina plays the ball during the first half of Saturday’s game.

Courtesy of the Fire

The Fire are trying to rally for their first playoff appearance in five years.

They didn’t look up to it in Saturday’s 0-0 tie with Atlanta United.

Attempting to win four straight games for the first time since 2017, the Fire didn’t generate much traction against an underwhelming Atlanta team that entered the day 12th in the Eastern Conference. The dropped points could be damaging for the Fire, who are one of a handful of teams trying to sneak into the East’s postseason bracket and need to overcome their earlier 10-game winless streak to make that happen.

Saturday figured to be a good chance for the Fire to pick up a victory before a defining August awaits. The next month sees them play a demanding schedule against East competitors including heavyweights Philadelphia (Aug. 13) and reigning league champion New York City FC (Aug. 21), not to mention a date with New England (Aug. 31), which set the league record for points last year but has struggled this season.

The Fire, though, weren’t potent Saturday and ended an otherwise positive 10-point July on a down note.

Playing on a patchy grass surface that was re-sodded after The Weeknd’s Soldier Field concert, the Fire thought they grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute when a Miguel Navarro cross fell right to Xherdan Shaqiri, who slammed the ball into the right corner. But after review, Shaqiri was deemed offside before Navarro played the ball in.

To make matters worse, the Fire might be down another defender for a while.

Already without center back Wyatt Omsberg (left foot surgery) for perhaps the rest of the season, the Fire lost replacement Carlos Teran in the 76th minute. Like Omsberg, Teran had shown improvement next to captain Rafael Czichos, but any lengthy Teran absence would further tax the Fire’s defensive depth. Options to replace Teran could include Mauricio Pineda, first-round pick Kendall Burks or maybe a new signing before the transfer window closes Thursday.

