Saturday, July 30, 2022
Chelsea on the verge of buying Gabriel Slonina from Fire

A few minutes after the Fire’s 0-0 draw with Atlanta United, it emerged that 18-year-old goalkeeper is on the verge of being sold to English Premier League club Chelsea but will finish the season in Chicago.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
220730_GagaSlonina.jpg

Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is on the verge of moving to Chelsea.

Courtesy of the Fire

Saturday was a pretty consequential day for Chicago soccer.

A few minutes after the Fire’s 0-0 draw with Atlanta United and before the Red Stars hosted Alex Morgan and the San Diego Wave during a Soldier Field doubleheader, it emerged that 18-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is on the verge of being sold to English Premier League club Chelsea. The sale is believed to be for a $10 million base fee, but Slonina will be able to finish the season with the Fire before the 2021 European champions decide what’s next for the young goalie.

“There’s something close but nothing has been signed yet so I can’t really speak on that,” Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “But there’s something very close to happening with that.”

According to a report from world soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, Slonina will fly to London with his agent to complete the deal and will join Chelsea on Jan. 1. It’s unclear whether Slonina will be purchased now or if the Fire and Chelsea have agreed to a pre-contract and he will be loaned back, but either way, the long-running saga appears to be near its end.

“I don’t really know the full details of it, but I know Gaga will be with us for the rest of the year,” Hendrickson said. “Something is very close to happening, and I think the kid deserves it.”

Considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Slonina reportedly drew interest from Spanish super club Real Madrid and other European powerhouses. His decision this spring to commit to the United States national team instead of Poland made headlines in two continents, but through everything Slonina has appeared to keep calm.

That’s something Fire winger Chris Mueller has noticed.

“He’s got a great future ahead of him. He’s a great young player,” Mueller said. “His head’s on his shoulders. He does the right things. He has good habits. He takes care of his body. For his age, he’s an example to a lot of the guys in the locker room for sure, in the way that he is professional.

“I have no doubt that no matter what lies ahead of him, he’s going to handle it well.”

