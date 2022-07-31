The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2020

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2020
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Glory hallelujah! This is a fun filled day! Enjoy sports events, playful activities with kids, the theatre, picnics, barbecues and entertaining diversions. Ironically, it’s a strong day to work and get things done as well. Oh yes, you win!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Invite friends and family over for good food and drink because this is a marvelous day to entertain at home. (Who sets a better table than you?) This is also an excellent day to pursue real estate opportunities and ways to improve where you live.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you’re in a positive frame of mind, which is why you’ll enjoy talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s a great day for a short trip and any new venture. It’s also a solid day to sign contracts or agree to anything important. You will also enjoy doing something to improve your home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to boost your income either now or in the future. (You’re thinking big!) You have the gift of the gab, which is why it’s a strong day for those who sell, market, teach, act or write. Yada, yada, yada.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Lucky you! The sun is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which gives you good feelings of peace and harmony with everyone around you. Today you feel buoyant and enthusiastic about whatever you’re doing. You will be quick to see the big picture, and many of you will enjoy good fortune.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have the advantage today because the moon is in your sign getting a boost from Mars. This makes you assertive, courageous and confident! Whatever you do, you will quickly see what is needed and you will know how to unify your objectives with others. Great day to start projects!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a popular day for you! You will enjoy schmoozing with others because you are one of the most social signs in the zodiac. In particular, group activities like classes, conventions and conferences will be a positive and learning experience for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You make a fabulous impression on everyone, in part because you are quick to see the overall pattern of things. You will instantly know what to do in a given situation. People respect you because you look successful and competent (even if you don’t feel this way). Nothing succeeds like the appearance of success.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do whatever you can to change your daily routine because you want adventure and stimulation. You want to expand your horizons! Enjoy meeting people from different backgrounds or cultures. Travel if possible. Do something so that you can learn new ideas, concepts and philosophies.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Although this is a marvelous day to discuss shared property, inheritances and the wealth and responsibilities you share with others; nevertheless, you want to get outta Dodge. You need a change of scenery! (Note that your discussions with others will be settled in your favor.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with close friends, partners and spouses are super positive today! People are happy and harmonious with each other. You will also work well with a partner today, especially if what you do involves travel or dealing with foreign interests.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you. For those of you who are working today, this is an upbeat, positive day! You’ll be hands on and interested in whatever you’re doing. People will help you. Partnerships will be invigorated by shared ideas.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, producer Dean Cain (1966) shares your birthday. You are a charismatic straight shooter. You’re a natural leader who is direct and hard-working, which is why people are willing to follow you; plus, you do your homework before you jump into anything. This is the year that will bring you rewards and recognition. Expect a promotion, accolades and the acknowledgement you deserve. Bravo!

Next Up In Entertainment
Lollapalooza Day 3 reviews: Willow shows she’s ready for rock opera
Lollapalooza 2022: Day 3 photo gallery
Lollapalooza reviews: Dua Lipa delivers a club vibe, Machine Gun Kelly plays up the pop-punk
Lollapalooza: Green Day’s Metro aftershow a flashback to the songs, club gigs of the ’90s
Dear Abby: As her health worsens, my wife refuses to quit smoking, and I’m considering divorce
Horoscope for Saturday, July 30, 2022
The Latest
Cubs starter Drew Smyly watches the Giants’ Luis González trot around the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning Saturday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Drew Smyly gives up five runs to Giants in last start before the trade deadline
The Cubs lost to the Giants 5-4.
By Maddie Lee
 
1411899799.jpg
White Sox
Outfield prospect Oscar Colas doesn’t suffer concussion
Colas, the organization’s sixth-best prospect, according to Baseball America, tested negative for a concussion after getting hit by a pitch playing for Double-A Birmingham.
By Mark Gonzales
 
220730_GagaSlonina.jpg
Chicago Fire
Gabriel Slonina sale to Chelsea only half of important day for Chicago soccer
If not for Slonina’s impending move, Saturday would’ve already been a positive moment for soccer in this area as the Fire and Red Stars played on the same day in the same venue for the first time since 2019.
By Brian Sandalow
 
2022_0730_RafaelCzichos.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire drop points in 0-0 tie with Atlanta United; Red Stars lose 1-0 in Alyssa Mautz’s farewell
The Fire were unable to win four straight games for the first time since 2017, while the Red Stars ran their winless streak to three.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson suspended 3 games but will appeal
The All-Star learned shortly before the Sox’ 3-2 comeback victory Saturday against the Athletics that he was suspended and fined.
By Mark Gonzales
 