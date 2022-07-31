Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2020

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Glory hallelujah! This is a fun filled day! Enjoy sports events, playful activities with kids, the theatre, picnics, barbecues and entertaining diversions. Ironically, it’s a strong day to work and get things done as well. Oh yes, you win!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Invite friends and family over for good food and drink because this is a marvelous day to entertain at home. (Who sets a better table than you?) This is also an excellent day to pursue real estate opportunities and ways to improve where you live.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you’re in a positive frame of mind, which is why you’ll enjoy talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s a great day for a short trip and any new venture. It’s also a solid day to sign contracts or agree to anything important. You will also enjoy doing something to improve your home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to boost your income either now or in the future. (You’re thinking big!) You have the gift of the gab, which is why it’s a strong day for those who sell, market, teach, act or write. Yada, yada, yada.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Lucky you! The sun is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which gives you good feelings of peace and harmony with everyone around you. Today you feel buoyant and enthusiastic about whatever you’re doing. You will be quick to see the big picture, and many of you will enjoy good fortune.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have the advantage today because the moon is in your sign getting a boost from Mars. This makes you assertive, courageous and confident! Whatever you do, you will quickly see what is needed and you will know how to unify your objectives with others. Great day to start projects!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a popular day for you! You will enjoy schmoozing with others because you are one of the most social signs in the zodiac. In particular, group activities like classes, conventions and conferences will be a positive and learning experience for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You make a fabulous impression on everyone, in part because you are quick to see the overall pattern of things. You will instantly know what to do in a given situation. People respect you because you look successful and competent (even if you don’t feel this way). Nothing succeeds like the appearance of success.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do whatever you can to change your daily routine because you want adventure and stimulation. You want to expand your horizons! Enjoy meeting people from different backgrounds or cultures. Travel if possible. Do something so that you can learn new ideas, concepts and philosophies.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Although this is a marvelous day to discuss shared property, inheritances and the wealth and responsibilities you share with others; nevertheless, you want to get outta Dodge. You need a change of scenery! (Note that your discussions with others will be settled in your favor.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with close friends, partners and spouses are super positive today! People are happy and harmonious with each other. You will also work well with a partner today, especially if what you do involves travel or dealing with foreign interests.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you. For those of you who are working today, this is an upbeat, positive day! You’ll be hands on and interested in whatever you’re doing. People will help you. Partnerships will be invigorated by shared ideas.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, producer Dean Cain (1966) shares your birthday. You are a charismatic straight shooter. You’re a natural leader who is direct and hard-working, which is why people are willing to follow you; plus, you do your homework before you jump into anything. This is the year that will bring you rewards and recognition. Expect a promotion, accolades and the acknowledgement you deserve. Bravo!

