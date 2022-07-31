The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

$1.34B lottery winner still unknown — and customers at lucky Des Plaines gas station suggest they keep it that way: ‘Nobody needs to know’

“I’ve read reports that people who came forward previously who’ve won, people starting stalking them, and in some cases it hasn’t gone well for them,” said one man.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE $1.34B lottery winner still unknown — and customers at lucky Des Plaines gas station suggest they keep it that way: ‘Nobody needs to know’
Drivers line up Sunday at the Speedway gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines, which sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket on Friday.

Drivers line up Sunday at the Speedway gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines, which sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Customers at the Des Plaines gas station that sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket were still left wondering Sunday who the lucky winner is — and whether they’d bumped into that person before.

But they had some advice for the mystery moneymaker: stay anonymous, or else invite negative influences into their life from greedy hangers-on.

“I’ve read reports that people who came forward previously who’ve won, people starting stalking them, and in some cases it hasn’t gone well for them,” said Mohammad Shafi.

He called it “crazy” that the Speedway where he regularly gases up at 885 E. Touhy Ave. is the one that printed out the winning Mega Millions ticket for Friday’s record-breaking drawing.

The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history — and second biggest ever in the U.S. — were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Officials confirmed that the Illinois winner, who will take the entire prize, had yet to come forward as of Sunday evening.

Related

Workers at the station declined to offer their thoughts on the massive payday doled out at their station. The corporate gas station chain will receive a half-million dollar bonus for selling the winning ticketÏ, Illinois Lottery officials said.

Another customer at the station, who asked to be called Z, echoed Shafi’s thoughts, warning the winner to expect calls from long lost relatives.

“Everybody’s gonna come looking for you. You’ll have cousins you never seen before, you’ll have family members you’ve never seen before,” Z said. “Everybody’s attracted to money.”

Z doesn’t play the lottery often, he said, but he came to the Speedway Sunday to buy a ticket after hearing it had sold the jackpot. “I said, let me grab at least a Powerball and see if I can get lucky.”

If he had won, Z said he would spread the wealth in the community.

“Help those who are homeless, pay for somebody’s scholarship, college tuition. And just let that money keep reciprocating,” he said.

Shafi, a student at the Illinois Institute of Technology, echoed the idea. His dream would be to start a shelter to help those with housing insecurity, and teach them skills they can use in the workplace.

“Start some kind of program where they can learn some kind of technology and better their life,” Shafi said. “I hope he does some good with the money.”

Garry Adams, who is from Dundee but said he stops at the Speedway all the time, said he would be afraid to come into so much money at once because “it might change the person who I am.”

Adams said he would probably donate most of the jackpot, and start a business with the rest. He also had some advice for the winner.

“I hope he stays honest and doesn’t change himself and doesn’t let people get in his head. Just remember the people that called him and always talked to him everyday,” Adams said. “Don’t be passing the money out. Nobody needs to know.”

Next Up In News
Celtics and NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 89
Targeted in a hate crime over kid-friendly drag show, Lake in the Hills bakery can no longer host public events
5 children, 2 women killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County
Thompson Center sculpture heading to new home
Authorities identify man found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
The Latest
Cubs_Dodgers_Baseball__3_.JPG
Cubs
Zach McKinstry makes Cubs debut in 4-0 loss to Dodgers
The Cubs acquired McKinstry from the Dodgers for veteran reliever Chris Martin.
By Maddie Lee
 
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell stands court side during a tribute in his honor in 2013.
NBA
Celtics and NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88
Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr., supported Muhammad Ali and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. The centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years, Russell earned his last two NBA titles as a player-coach — the first Black coach in any major U.S. sport.
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
Dylan Cease is first the Sox pitcher since at least 1913 to record a sub-1.00 ERA in consecutive months (0.33 in June, 0.76 in July).
White Sox
Dylan Cease stays on roll in White Sox’ victory against Athletics
He improved to 7-2 with a 0.51 ERA in his last 12 starts.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Sox slugger Jose Abreu is congratulated in the dugout after his home run in the second inning Sunday.
White Sox
White Sox defeat A’s to win home series for first time in more than a month
They are just a game above .500 but trail the first-place Twins by only two games in the American League Central.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Sky_vs_Sun_Chris_Marion_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__8_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Courtney Vandersloot passes Lindsay Whalen on WNBA’s assist list in Sky’s OT win over Sun
She passed Whalen for third and had 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Her 2,349th assist came on a pass to Emma Meesseman in overtime.
By Annie Costabile
 