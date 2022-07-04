The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 4, 2022
Food and Restaurants Entertainment and Culture News

Gelato shop backed by magician Penn Jillette coming to Lincoln Square, will feature magic, juggling, ventriloquists

Shrunken heads, magic and other circus acts will accompany scoops of gelato at Sideshow Gelato, coming to Lincoln Square next year.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Gelato shop backed by magician Penn Jillette coming to Lincoln Square, will feature magic, juggling, ventriloquists
Jay Bliznick, owner of Sideshow Gelato, who calls himself the “impresario and thaumaturge of Gelid Confectioneries,” seen with a cane and a fake cup of gelato outside the future gelato shop at 4819 N. Western Ave. in Lincoln Square.

Jay Bliznick, owner of Sideshow Gelato, calls himself the “impresario and thaumaturge of Gelid Confectioneries.”

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Penn Jillette, the world-famous magician, would have done just about anything to work at the sort of gelato shop that ChicagoanJay Bliznick is opening in Lincoln Square— even cut his beloved ponytail.

“If I had worked there, I’d be a much better magician than I am today,” Jillette said.

No, the gelato doesn’t have magical properties. It is not enchanted.But the shop will employ aspiring magicians, jugglers, ventriloquists and other performers as scoopers who — when not slinging frozen desserts — will perform on a nearby stage. A professional performer will be on staff as a mentor.

It also will feature a dime museum fashioned after P.T. Barnum’s famous exhibition of sideshow acts and oddities — think: mummified mermaid.

Jillette is an investor in the shop.

“I was a marquee changer at the theater, which was the closest I could get to show business in my little town,” Jillette, who grew up in Massachusetts, said from Australia, where he is on tour. “Andthe only other job I could get at the time, because my hair was down my back, which limited your career choices, was as a dishwasher at the hospital.

“I’m just saying, and I do not say this lightly, I might have cut my hair for that job.”

Magician Penn Jillette.

Magician Penn Jillette.

Chris Pizello/AP

Sideshow Gelato is the dream of Chicagoan Jay Bliznick, who’s setting up shop at 4819 N. Western Ave., down the street from Lincoln Square’s main drag. He plans to open by March.

”We’ll have great gelato, first and foremost, but also it will be an incredible bang for your buck for families,” Bliznick said. “Get a scoop, and enjoy a free magic show. Look around, see incredible things, learn a little bit of sideshow history, including where Chicago fits in.”

Bliznick said the sideshow element of his shop is a celebration of human diversity and being different.

“These people made names for themselves at a time when there were no choices to be successful,” he said. “They found andbuilt a community of people together and made more money than the working acts, like sword swallowers or trapezeartists.”

He said that any money collected as a suggested donation to view the dime museum will go to charity.

For Bliznick, 53, of Ukrainian Village, the shop combines two of his great loves: food and entertainment.

Before the pandemic, he was executive chef of Del Rio, an Italian restaurant in Highwood that’s been owned by his extended family for nearly a century.

Bliznick, who tinkers in magic, occasionally would step out from the kitchen to do card tricks for diners.

He’s always embraced the odd and eclectic. He’s a founder of the Chicago Underground Film Festival, home to unusual films that fall outside the margins of the mainstreamfilm festival circuit.

Hecredits his family for his theatrical flair. His father was a standup comedian and amateur magician. One of his grandfathers was a violinist.

He became hooked on gelato three years ago during a trip to Italy, where he roamed the streets of Florence with his 6-year-old granddaughter, Edith.

“We’d wander around and basically eat our weight in gelato,” he said.

When he returned, he trained under a celebrated gelato-maker outside of Philadelphia.

His dream to open Sideshow Gelato got a big boost when Jillette gave the gelato hisendorsement.

On a whim, Bliznick had reached out to Jillette through the Chicago company Cameo, which lets you pay to connect with celebrities. Bliznick sent Jillette two texts, each for a sum of $6 that was donated to charity, with no guarantee he’d ever hear back.

The long shot paid off.

Bliznick mentioned his vegan pistachio gelato, and Jillette, who is a vegan, was intrigued.

He sent Jillette a bunch of flavors to sample, including the appropriately named Penn’s Jilletto, and the magician raved about it on his podcast.

Jillette said he plans to perform, along with his partner Raymond Teller, at Sideshow Gelato next time he’s in Chicago.

“It’s just such a great idea,” Jillette said. “This place is going to be so fun. Jay and I are going to have to sue Disney for using ‘the happiest place on Earth.’ When Sideshow opens, that’s no longer true.”

Next Up In Taste
Grilling the perfect, juicy burger on a propane grill: 5 key tips
Menu planner: Red potatoes with walnut-mint pesto
Spicy shrimp with sweet corn salsa is a feast for the taste buds
Beloved Bridgeport Restaurant to close after decades of feeding South Side
The KFC spork you wear on your fingers: how to get one
PBS joins food TV competition series with ‘The Great American Recipe’
The Latest
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, speaks at an election night rally at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary election, Tuesday night, June 28, 2022. Bailey will face Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election in November.
Editorials
Darren Bailey should release his tax returns
Bailey isn’t under any legal obligation to make his tax returns public. But if the state senator is serious about serving the public as governor, he ought to play ball.
By CST Editorial Board
 
People celebrate with fireworks in the Pilsen neighborhood on July 4, 2021.
Environment
Chicago sees worst air quality of the year on Fourth of July
Last year on Independence Day, Chicago reached a level of air pollution four times the hourly average of a normal summer day. “By 10:30 at night, it’s just a hazy fog and smoke everywhere that you can see,” one resident said.
By Dillon Bergin and Charmaine Runes
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My boyfriend of 15 years lists status as ‘single’
Woman wonders why he would say that on Facebook and whether the relationship has a future.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A Chicago police officer was hurt after an object thrown at a marked SUV shattered the windshield July 3, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man fatally struck by Jeep in Little Village hit-and-run
The man, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was found unresponsive in the middle of police by responding officers.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man shot during attempted robbery in Streeterville
The man, 39, was shot about 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East Erie Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 