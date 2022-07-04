The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 4, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: My boyfriend of 15 years lists status as ‘single’

Woman wonders why he would say that on Facebook and whether the relationship has a future.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My boyfriend of 15 years lists status as ‘single’
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been living with my boyfriend, “Dan,” for 15 years. He has always worked, and he doesn’t hit me. If he’s mad he lets go easy and doesn’t dwell on stuff. (I can’t say the same about me.)

Here’s the issue: On his Facebook profile in the “relationship status” section, he states that he’s “single.” Other times he has used “open relationship” or “it’s complicated.” We’ve been together way too long for him to write something like that.

I love him, but I don’t want a future of living with this from my man. I feel like I’m wasting precious years. Life goes by so fast. I’m thinking about leaving him. What does he mean by doing that? Can you advise me, Abby? — TAKEN IN GEORGIA

DEAR TAKEN: Please accept my sympathy. You have spent the last 15 years with someone who is commitment-phobic. When people post that they’re in an open relationship, it means they are interested in exploring other relationships. If what you want is someone to marry, then you are right — if a little late — in thinking about leaving him.

The odds that he will give you what you need are slim. Have an honest conversation with Dan about “where you are headed as a couple.” If your visions don’t match, move on.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are friendly with another couple our age. They are kind and generous and would do almost anything for us. They like to meet us for an occasional dinner. The problem is the husband feels compelled to put on a show in the restaurant, telling jokes and kidding with the waitstaff and patrons sitting around us. The wife talks almost constantly, and so does her husband, so it’s hard to have a conversation with them. They take forever ordering and think nothing of holding up the table for hours.

We went out last night and I “hinted” that I’m uncomfortable with the unnecessary attention and would like us to be more low-key. The response was, “We like to have fun. It makes us happy, and people always thank us because we make their day.” I think people just play along and secretly find them annoying.

I don’t want to hurt their feelings, but I don’t know what to say if they ask us out again. My husband feels the same as I do. Any suggestions? — UNCOMFORTABLE IN ARIZONA

DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: They may be nice people, but their compulsion to perform in public makes you uncomfortable. Added to that is your inability to talk with them on a meaningful level because they dominate the conversation. If you like them in private, under controlled conditions, invite them over. But politely decline their invitations to eat out.

DEAR READERS: I’m wishing you all a happy and healthy Fourth of July! Please drive carefully and celebrate safely. — LOVE, ABBY

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife’s colon cancer death devastated me, and now second wife has it
Dear Abby: Devoted stepmother feels neglected as woman tries to repair relationship with her alcoholic mother
Dear Abby: Mom loves me but won’t accept I’m a trans man
Dear Abby: Abusive husband won’t accept that marriage is over
Dear Abby: Husband’s great, but I won’t get intimate with him
Dear Abby: Teen’s improper clothes, behavior mar family funeral
The Latest
People celebrate with fireworks in the Pilsen neighborhood on July 4, 2021.
Environment
Chicago sees worst air quality of the year on Fourth of July
Last year on Independence Day, Chicago reached a level of air pollution four times the hourly average of a normal summer day. “By 10:30 at night, it’s just a hazy fog and smoke everywhere that you can see,” one resident said.
By Dillon Bergin and Charmaine Runes
 
A Chicago police officer was hurt after an object thrown at a marked SUV shattered the windshield July 3, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man fatally struck by Jeep in Little Village hit-and-run
The man, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was found unresponsive in the middle of police by responding officers.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man shot during attempted robbery in Streeterville
The man, 39, was shot about 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East Erie Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Small American flags fly on the lawn of a suburban home.
Editorials
This July 4, Americans must commit to fight back against assaults on our democracy
Voting, supporting election workers and fighting back against the Big Lie are part of saving our “grand experiment.”
By CST Editorial Board
 
Police work the scene where a teen was among at least four people wounded in a shooting July 4, 2022 in Parkway Gardens.
Crime
17-year-old boy among 5 wounded in mass shooting in Parkway Gardens: fire and police officials
Officials responded to a call of multiple people shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.
By Sun-Times Wire
 