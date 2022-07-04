The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 4, 2022
Boy, 10, hurt after bullets shot through his bedroom in Englewood

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the ankle and buttocks. He was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy was injured in a shooting July 3, 2022, in Englewood.

Sun-Times file photo

A 10-year-old was wounded while sitting inside his bedroom Sunday night after bullets were shot through the side of his home in Englewood.

The boy was in his bedroom about 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of West Englewood Avenue when he suddenly felt pain, Chicago police said.

Investigators determined several rounds entered through the siding of the house striking the boy, police said,

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the ankle and buttocks. He was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

