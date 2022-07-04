The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
‘Biggest fish of my life,’ a flathead catfish from the Fox River, earns Fish of the Week

Jake Krueker’s biggest fish of his life, a flathead catfish caught from the Fox River, earns Fish of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Jake Kueker caught a 45.5-inch flathead catfish with a girth of 31 inches on June 25 from the Fox River in McHenry County.

“Biggest fish of my life,” he messaged.

The catfish length/girth chart at KingoftheCats.org put the weight at 49 pounds.

He caught it on a 6-inch live bluegill.

“Just curious, what’s the largest one you’ve ever seen [from the Fox]?” he wondered.

Best I can tell is that honor goes to Erik Martinez with a 52-pound flathead from Elgin.

Krueker’s flathead deserves a full-length view.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

