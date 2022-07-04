‘Biggest fish of my life,’ a flathead catfish from the Fox River, earns Fish of the Week

Jake Kueker caught a 45.5-inch flathead catfish with a girth of 31 inches on June 25 from the Fox River in McHenry County.

“Biggest fish of my life,” he messaged.

The catfish length/girth chart at KingoftheCats.org put the weight at 49 pounds.

He caught it on a 6-inch live bluegill.

“Just curious, what’s the largest one you’ve ever seen [from the Fox]?” he wondered.

Best I can tell is that honor goes to Erik Martinez with a 52-pound flathead from Elgin.

Krueker’s flathead deserves a full-length view.

Jake Kueker shares the joy of his biggest flathead catfish, caught from the Fox River. Provided

