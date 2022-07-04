PHOTOS: Sun-Times reporters, photographers on the scene in Highland Park following mass shooting

A gunman opened fire on the Fourth of July parade Monday in Highland Park, killing at least six people and wounding dozens more. The shooting started around 10 a.m., sending parade-goers running and interrupting the parade.
Following the violence, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on “all Illinoisans to pray for the families who have been devastated by the evil unleashed this morning in Highland Park, for those who have lost loved ones and for those who have been injured.
“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures.
“We must — and we will — end this plague of gun violence.”
Chicago Sun-Times reporter Lynn Sweet was at the parade when the shooting broke out and recorded some of the first reactions to the tragedy. Other reporters and photographers soon joined her in Highland Park. Here are the photos capturing that horrific day from Sweet, the Sun-Times and WBEZ.
The federal government’s Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs recently compiled a list of resources for children, families, educators and community members dealing with grief after mass shootings.