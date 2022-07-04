The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 4, 2022
Suburban Chicago Photography News

PHOTOS: Sun-Times reporters, photographers on the scene in Highland Park following mass shooting

Here’s a look at photos taken by Sun-Times staffers following the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.

By  Rich Hein
   
Chicago Sun-Times reporter Lynn Sweet captured this from video on the morning of July 4, 2022, at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. People begin running after they hear gunshots.

Lynn Sweet/Sun-Times

A gunman opened fire on the Fourth of July parade Monday in Highland Park, killing at least six people and wounding dozens more. The shooting started around 10 a.m., sending parade-goers running and interrupting the parade.

Following the violence, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on “all Illinoisans to pray for the families who have been devastated by the evil unleashed this morning in Highland Park, for those who have lost loved ones and for those who have been injured.

“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures.

“We must — and we will — end this plague of gun violence.”

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Lynn Sweet was at the parade when the shooting broke out and recorded some of the first reactions to the tragedy. Other reporters and photographers soon joined her in Highland Park. Here are the photos capturing that horrific day from Sweet, the Sun-Times and WBEZ.

Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety.

Lynn Sweet/ Sun-Times

Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety.

Lynn Sweet/ Sun-Times

Scooters and bicycles were left behind after shots were fired during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday.

Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun-Times

Police escort people away from the parade scene after the shooting in Highland Park Monday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Law enforcement officers escort a family away from the parade scene after the shooting in Highland Park Monday.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Law enforcement officers search downtown Highland Park after the shooting at the July Fourth parade Monday.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Law enforcement officers search downtown Highland Park after the shooting at the July Fourth parade Monday.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Law enforcement officers search downtown Highland Park after the shooting at the July Fourth parade Monday.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Law enforcement officers search downtown Highland Park after the shooting at the July Fourth parade Monday.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

A tactical officer rides to his assigned post after after the shooting Highland Park Monday.

Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun-Times

Police enter the scene in Highland Park.

Karie Angell Luc/For the Sun-Times

An officer with unused park inflatables in Highland Park.

Karie Angell Luc/For the Sun-Times

A tactical officer stands ready in Highland Park.

Karie Angell Luc/For the Sun-Times

Right, Tom Mahoney of Northbrook, chaplain, leads prayer during the prayer vigil at American Legion Post 791 of Northbrook.

Karie Angell Luc/For the Sun-Times

James Ossey of Glenview, commander of the American Legion Post 791 of Northbrook, bows his head in thought before starting the prayer service at the post. Images from July 4, 2022.

Karie Angell Luc/For the Sun-Times

The Northbrook parade and most other area parades were cancelled.

Karie Angell Luc/For the Sun-Times

