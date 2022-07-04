Here’s where families can get help coping after a mass shooting

The federal government’s Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs recently compiled a list of resources to help children, families, educators, and community members cope after mass shootings.

National Child Traumatic Stress Network



Resources on Mass Violence



Resources for Children, Youth, Parents and Other Caregivers, and Schools



Resources from the National Mass Violence and Victimization Resource Center



Resources from the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress at the Uniformed Services University

