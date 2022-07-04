The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 4, 2022
News

Here’s where families can get help coping after a mass shooting

The federal government’s Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs recently compiled a list of resources for children, families, educators and community members dealing with grief after mass shootings.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
The strollers, blankets and other belongings left behind by fleeing parade-goers.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Sun-Times

The federal government’s Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs recently compiled a list of resources to help children, families, educators, and community members cope after mass shootings.

National Child Traumatic Stress Network

Resources on Mass Violence

Resources for Children, Youth, Parents and Other Caregivers, and Schools

Resources from the National Mass Violence and Victimization Resource Center

Resources from the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress at the Uniformed Services University

