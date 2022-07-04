Where is Highland Park, Illinois?

Six people were killed and many others wounded when a gunman opened fire with a high-powered rifle from a rooftop 10 minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade kicked off Monday morning, authorities said.

NorthShore University Health System said 26 people were taken to Highland Park Hospital and five to Evanston Hospital, the “vast majority” being treated for gunshot wounds, though some “sustained injuries as a result of the ensuing chaos at the parade.”

One witness said he counted more than 20 shots.

Highland Park, a quiet, leafy suburb that’s home to the Ravinia Festival, is located in Lake County roughly 25 miles north of Chicago. It has a population of 30,176 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Many images of the town were famously used in John Hughes’ 1980s films, including “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and NBA legend Michael Jordan also lived there for a large portion of his Bulls career.

Reporting from this story comes from our main coverage of the Highland Park shooting, which you can read here.