The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Editorials Commentary

One for the books: Next secretary of state should continue to champion libraries

Retiring incumbent Jesse White is widely regarded as having used his position to help libraries, readers, writers and lifelong learners.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE One for the books: Next secretary of state should continue to champion libraries
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Whoever is elected Illinois secretary of state in the fall — Democrat Alexi Giannoulias or Republican state Rep. Dan Brady — we hope the winner maintains the strong support for libraries exhibited by Jesse White, who is leaving the office after five terms.

Besides running more than 20 other departments, the secretary of state acts as Illinois’ chief librarian and state archivist. White is widely regarded as having used his position to champion libraries, readers, writers and lifelong learners at a time when access to dependable information is critically important.

White’s many initiatives include the Public Library Construction Program; Project Next Generation, which brings youth into libraries; the Talking Book and Braille Service; and the Veterans History Project. His Expanding Digital Inclusion: Transforming Library Services program makes laptops available for checkout.

During his administration, close to $100 million has been spent on improving libraries and expanding services. He gave nearly $6 million to help libraries cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. White accomplished all that even during periods of budget austerity.

Editorials bug

Editorials

All of this is important to Illinois. Libraries encourage reading and literacy. They open doors to culture and knowledge. They provide educational resources, access to digital databases many people can’t afford and internet connectivity to those who don’t have it. They offer adult and children’s programming and ESL (English as a second language) instruction. Many provide maker spaces with 3-D printers that encourage creativity. Many provide bookmobiles and homebound services that are a lifeline to those who can’t travel to a library. Local libraries have been called the people’s university.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Like many institutions, libraries have struggled to adapt to changes in the information age. But they are also incredible resources for helping patrons, particularly those without many of their own resources, to navigate the modern world and the complexities of modern life, from health care research to getting passports. Libraries are essential to building strong communities.

Over the years, we have heard from countless people who recall how spending time in libraries when they were young nurtured their intellectual curiosity and understanding of the world.

Illinois must make sure its libraries remain strong, for those who need library services and for everyone who thirsts for knowledge.

Want to write a letter to the editor or submit an op-ed for the Sun-Times? See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Highland Park parade shooting: Stop the endless tragedies
Darren Bailey should release his tax returns
This July 4, Americans must commit to fight back against assaults on our democracy
Supreme Court sides with conservatives to make America more dangerous, less free
R. Kelly’s prison sentence comes after decades of outcries by victims who were ignored too long
When wall comes tumbling down at Lakeside Center, action is needed
The Latest
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Boy, 15, shot to death in West Ridge
The teen was sitting in a park about 1:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot in the right shoulder.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Christopher Covelli, of the Lake County sheriff’s office, gives an update about the investigation into the Highland Park Independence Day Parade shooting.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park death toll rises as 7th victim dies: police
Bobby Crimo used an AR-15-style rifle in the attack that was purchased legally, police said at a news conference Tuesday. But no motive was given.
By Mitch Dudek
 
HIGHLANDPARKSHOOTING_070522_03.JPG
Afternoon Edition
How the Highland Park shooter temporarily escaped, a first-person account of the tragic scene and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Bob Johnson with his really big freshwater drum from Heidecke Lake.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Flatheads, catfish, bass, drum, bluegill, Salmon-A-Rama
The results of a long Fourth of July weekend and summer weather leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Robert “Bobby” Crimo III’s car in the yard where he rented an apartment in Highwood.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting: The quiet neighbor few noticed
Paul Crimo said he had no inkling his nephew, Bobby Crimo, was planning a mass shooting — as police allege.
By Stefano Esposito
 