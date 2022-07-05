The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day to think about home repairs or how to make improvements to where you live. Family discussions will be lively and productive! You are willing to spend money to achieve your aims because you want these things done.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have more drive today because fiery Mars has just moved into your sign. This will act like a tonic for you — boosting your energy for the next six weeks. This will make you enthusiastic when talking to others, and ready to say what you mean and mean what you say!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you have money-making ideas. Or perhaps you see ways to make money on the side or how to find another job? Meanwhile, this is an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe goodies — except for one warning: Check the moon alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a busy day! You want to get down to brass tacks and back to business. You’re prepared to work mentally hard to advance any project that you’re involved in. What’s more important, you’re prepared to initiate something as well. Likewise, you’re very convincing today!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to start a research project, or seek solutions to old problems. This is because you have the energy to work behind the scenes or work alone to discover the information that you need to know. You have ambitious plans that you intend to put into motion.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Go gently when talking to friends or members of groups because you’ll be tempted to come on too strong. You won’t hesitate to defend your ideas. You might even take a leadership position. Others respect that you’re prepared to stand up for yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you have no trouble asserting yourself talking to parents, bosses, teachers and the police. You will speak with confidence and authority, which will make others listen to you and respect what you have to say. This puts you in a good position to discuss shared property and inheritances.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you’re keen to work hard and use your mind, which is why it’s a great day to study, sort through legal matters or finish an important paper. You have the focus and perseverance necessary to get the job done. Meanwhile, be patient with partners and friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll be successful today in discussions with someone about shared property, inheritances or insurance disputes because you’ve done your homework and you know how to defend your best interests. Your mind is sharp, clear and focused.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good time to clarify or explain important issues to someone. You won’t hesitate to defend issues that are important to you because you have the necessary objectivity to see both sides of the picture, and the confidence to defend your side.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This will be a productive day for you at work or in any endeavor that you set for yourself because you are focused, mentally energetic and ready to tackle anything in a hands-on way. You welcome a grassroots situation where you can roll up your sleeves and dig in. “Hand me that shovel.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your creative vibes are hot today, which is why this is a productive day for artists and people involved in creative projects. It’s also an active day for those involved in sports and dealing with children. You want to use your mind to be entertained.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Edie Falco (1963) shares your birthday. You are naturally vigorous and energetic! However, you also have charm, class and poise, qualities that make you memorable. You’re an adventurer, and a loyal friend. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be courageous. Open any door. Be ready to explore new directions!

