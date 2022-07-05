The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Crime

Highland Park massacre gun was bought legally in Illinois, authorities say

Robert Crimo III bought the gun, officials said Tuesday. They didn’t provide details of where and when the gun was bought or the make and model of the ‘high-powered rifle.’

By  Frank Main
   
FBI personnel search for evidence in Highland Park Tuesday Morning.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The “high-powered rifle” used to kill six people and wound dozens during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park was legally purchased in Illinois, authorities said Tuesday.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced the ownership of the gun and determined that Robert E. Crimo III, the suspect being held in the shootings, bought it, officials said.

Authorities didn’t release details about the gun or where and when it was bought.

Crimo, 22, is suspected of firing into the crowd lining the streets of the north suburb during the Independence Day parade. He was arrested hours later in North Chicago after police stopped the Honda he was driving.

Police had recovered the rifle in Highland Park.

On Tuesday, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s Today Show: “I don’t know where the gun came from, but I do know that it was legally obtained, and I think, at some point, this nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained guns.”

Highland Park has had an ordinance banning semi-automatic rifles, including AR-15s and AK-47s, since 2013.

Shooting at block party in Gary leaves 3 dead, 7 wounded
Highland Park parade shooting: ‘I just feel very bad,’ says uncle of suspected shooter
10 killed by gunfire in Chicago over Fourth of July weekend, at least 62 others are wounded
I was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. I saw the horror unfold.
Boy hit in right shoulder by bullet that apparently fell from the sky in Humboldt Park
Anna Valencia, once a rising political star, weighs city clerk re-election after losing badly in secretary of state race
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Shooting at block party in Gary leaves 3 dead, 7 wounded
Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Robert “Bobby” Crimo III’s car in the yard where he rented an apartment in Highwood.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting: ‘I just feel very bad,’ says uncle of suspected shooter
Robert “Bobby” Crimo III had lived in an apartment behind his uncle’s home in Highwood for about two years.
By Stefano Esposito
 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner appeals directly to President Biden
Griner’s letter said she feared she might never return home from Russia and asking that Biden not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.”
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Chicago police work the scene where three people were shot near West Cermak Road and South Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown, Friday, July 1, 2022.
Crime
10 killed by gunfire in Chicago over Fourth of July weekend, at least 62 others are wounded
Twelve of the wounded were shot in three attacks on the West and South sides: Four people in West Garfield Park Friday evening, five men in Parkway Gardens on the South Side early Monday, and three people in Woodlawn early Tuesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Highland Park parade-goers flee as gunshots ring out in this screenshot from a video captured by Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet on the morning of July 4, 2022.
Columnists
I was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. I saw the horror unfold.
I just wanted to go to this parade and enjoy the day. And then the shooting started.
By Lynn Sweet
 