Highland Park massacre gun was bought legally in Illinois, authorities say

The “high-powered rifle” used to kill six people and wound dozens during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park was legally purchased in Illinois, authorities said Tuesday.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced the ownership of the gun and determined that Robert E. Crimo III, the suspect being held in the shootings, bought it, officials said.

Authorities didn’t release details about the gun or where and when it was bought.

Crimo, 22, is suspected of firing into the crowd lining the streets of the north suburb during the Independence Day parade. He was arrested hours later in North Chicago after police stopped the Honda he was driving.

Police had recovered the rifle in Highland Park.

On Tuesday, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s Today Show: “I don’t know where the gun came from, but I do know that it was legally obtained, and I think, at some point, this nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained guns.”

Highland Park has had an ordinance banning semi-automatic rifles, including AR-15s and AK-47s, since 2013.