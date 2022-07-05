Highland Park parade shooter disguised himself in women’s clothes, planned for weeks: police

Bobby Crimo disguised himself in women’s clothes and fired more than 70 rounds from a rooftop into the Independence Day Parade in Highland Park before blending into the chaotic crowd and escaping the scene,police said Tuesday.

Crimo, 21, exited the roof of a downtown business by using a fire escape ladder, dropped his AR-15-style rifle and walked to the nearby home of his mother,according to Christopher Covelli of the Lake County sheriff’s office and the Lake County major crimes task force.

Crimo, who may have even used a wig to cover his face tattoos, then borrowed his mother’s car, which was later pulled over by police, which led to Crimo’s arrest.

There’s no indication Crimo told his mother anything about the attack,Covelli said Tuesday morning at a news conference.

Six people were killed in the attack and more than 30 were wounded, Covelli said.

“At this point we have not developed a motive for him,” Covelli said.

Investigators “have been in discussions with him,” Covelli said.

“There are no indications there was anyone else involved in this attack,” Covelli said.

Covelli, when asked if Crimo was targeting Highland Park’s Jewish population, said the attack appears to be random and investigators have found no indication he was targeting a specific group.

The weapon used in the attack was purchased legally in the Chicago area, he said. ATF agents ran an expedited trace on the weapon, which led them to Crimo, Covelli said.

When he was arrested, Crimo was in possession of a second high-powered rifle that he purchased legally from a different Chicago-area store, Covelli said.

“We do believe Kremo preplanned this attack for several weeks,” he said, noting that authorities are working on criminal charges.

Another news conference was planned for Tuesday afternoon, Covelli said.

Check back for updates. This is a developing story.